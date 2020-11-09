Global Wireless Connectivity Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast 2026| Broadcom, Murata, Qualcomm Atheros

The global Wireless Connectivity market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Wireless Connectivity market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Wireless Connectivity market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Wireless Connectivity market, such as Broadcom, Murata, Qualcomm Atheros, Mediatek Inc., Intel Corporation, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Texas Instruments Inc., Atmel Corporation, Stmicroelectronics N.V., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Marvell They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Wireless Connectivity market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Wireless Connectivity market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Wireless Connectivity market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Wireless Connectivity industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Wireless Connectivity market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Wireless Connectivity market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Wireless Connectivity market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Wireless Connectivity market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Wireless Connectivity Market by Product: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Smart, ZigBee, Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), Near Field Communication (NFC), Other Technologies

Global Wireless Connectivity Market by Application: , Consumer Electronics, Wearable Devices/Smart Appliances, Healthcare, Automotive & Transportation, Other

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Wireless Connectivity market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Wireless Connectivity Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Wireless Connectivity market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Wireless Connectivity industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Wireless Connectivity market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Wireless Connectivity market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Wireless Connectivity market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Wireless Connectivity Market Overview

1.1 Wireless Connectivity Product Overview

1.2 Wireless Connectivity Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Wi-Fi

1.2.2 Bluetooth

1.2.3 Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Smart

1.2.4 ZigBee

1.2.5 Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)

1.2.6 Near Field Communication (NFC)

1.2.7 Other Technologies

1.3 Global Wireless Connectivity Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Wireless Connectivity Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Wireless Connectivity Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Wireless Connectivity Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Wireless Connectivity Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Wireless Connectivity Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Wireless Connectivity Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Wireless Connectivity Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Wireless Connectivity Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Wireless Connectivity Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Wireless Connectivity Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Wireless Connectivity Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Wireless Connectivity Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Wireless Connectivity Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Wireless Connectivity Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Wireless Connectivity Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Wireless Connectivity Industry

1.5.1.1 Wireless Connectivity Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Wireless Connectivity Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Wireless Connectivity Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Wireless Connectivity Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Wireless Connectivity Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Wireless Connectivity Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Wireless Connectivity Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Wireless Connectivity Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Wireless Connectivity Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Wireless Connectivity Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Wireless Connectivity Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Wireless Connectivity as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Wireless Connectivity Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Wireless Connectivity Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Wireless Connectivity Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Wireless Connectivity Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Wireless Connectivity Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Wireless Connectivity Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Wireless Connectivity Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Wireless Connectivity Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Wireless Connectivity Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Wireless Connectivity Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Wireless Connectivity Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Wireless Connectivity Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Wireless Connectivity Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Wireless Connectivity Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Wireless Connectivity Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Wireless Connectivity Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Wireless Connectivity Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Wireless Connectivity Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Wireless Connectivity Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Wireless Connectivity Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Wireless Connectivity Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Wireless Connectivity Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Wireless Connectivity Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Wireless Connectivity Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Wireless Connectivity Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Wireless Connectivity Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Wireless Connectivity Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Wireless Connectivity by Application

4.1 Wireless Connectivity Segment by Application

4.1.1 Consumer Electronics

4.1.2 Wearable Devices/Smart Appliances

4.1.3 Healthcare

4.1.4 Automotive & Transportation

4.1.5 Other

4.2 Global Wireless Connectivity Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Wireless Connectivity Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Wireless Connectivity Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Wireless Connectivity Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Wireless Connectivity by Application

4.5.2 Europe Wireless Connectivity by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Wireless Connectivity by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Wireless Connectivity by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Wireless Connectivity by Application 5 North America Wireless Connectivity Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Wireless Connectivity Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Wireless Connectivity Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Wireless Connectivity Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Wireless Connectivity Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Wireless Connectivity Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Wireless Connectivity Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Wireless Connectivity Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Wireless Connectivity Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Wireless Connectivity Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Wireless Connectivity Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Wireless Connectivity Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Wireless Connectivity Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Wireless Connectivity Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Wireless Connectivity Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Wireless Connectivity Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Wireless Connectivity Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Wireless Connectivity Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Wireless Connectivity Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Wireless Connectivity Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Wireless Connectivity Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Wireless Connectivity Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Wireless Connectivity Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Wireless Connectivity Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Wireless Connectivity Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Wireless Connectivity Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Wireless Connectivity Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Wireless Connectivity Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Wireless Connectivity Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Wireless Connectivity Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Wireless Connectivity Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Wireless Connectivity Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Wireless Connectivity Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Wireless Connectivity Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Wireless Connectivity Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Wireless Connectivity Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Wireless Connectivity Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Wireless Connectivity Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Wireless Connectivity Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Wireless Connectivity Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Wireless Connectivity Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Wireless Connectivity Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Wireless Connectivity Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Wireless Connectivity Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Wireless Connectivity Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Wireless Connectivity Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Wireless Connectivity Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Wireless Connectivity Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Wireless Connectivity Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Wireless Connectivity Business

10.1 Broadcom

10.1.1 Broadcom Corporation Information

10.1.2 Broadcom Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Broadcom Wireless Connectivity Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Broadcom Wireless Connectivity Products Offered

10.1.5 Broadcom Recent Development

10.2 Murata

10.2.1 Murata Corporation Information

10.2.2 Murata Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Murata Wireless Connectivity Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Broadcom Wireless Connectivity Products Offered

10.2.5 Murata Recent Development

10.3 Qualcomm Atheros

10.3.1 Qualcomm Atheros Corporation Information

10.3.2 Qualcomm Atheros Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Qualcomm Atheros Wireless Connectivity Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Qualcomm Atheros Wireless Connectivity Products Offered

10.3.5 Qualcomm Atheros Recent Development

10.4 Mediatek Inc.

10.4.1 Mediatek Inc. Corporation Information

10.4.2 Mediatek Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Mediatek Inc. Wireless Connectivity Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Mediatek Inc. Wireless Connectivity Products Offered

10.4.5 Mediatek Inc. Recent Development

10.5 Intel Corporation

10.5.1 Intel Corporation Corporation Information

10.5.2 Intel Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Intel Corporation Wireless Connectivity Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Intel Corporation Wireless Connectivity Products Offered

10.5.5 Intel Corporation Recent Development

10.6 Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

10.6.1 Cypress Semiconductor Corporation Corporation Information

10.6.2 Cypress Semiconductor Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Cypress Semiconductor Corporation Wireless Connectivity Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Cypress Semiconductor Corporation Wireless Connectivity Products Offered

10.6.5 Cypress Semiconductor Corporation Recent Development

10.7 Texas Instruments Inc.

10.7.1 Texas Instruments Inc. Corporation Information

10.7.2 Texas Instruments Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Texas Instruments Inc. Wireless Connectivity Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Texas Instruments Inc. Wireless Connectivity Products Offered

10.7.5 Texas Instruments Inc. Recent Development

10.8 Atmel Corporation

10.8.1 Atmel Corporation Corporation Information

10.8.2 Atmel Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Atmel Corporation Wireless Connectivity Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Atmel Corporation Wireless Connectivity Products Offered

10.8.5 Atmel Corporation Recent Development

10.9 Stmicroelectronics N.V.

10.9.1 Stmicroelectronics N.V. Corporation Information

10.9.2 Stmicroelectronics N.V. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Stmicroelectronics N.V. Wireless Connectivity Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Stmicroelectronics N.V. Wireless Connectivity Products Offered

10.9.5 Stmicroelectronics N.V. Recent Development

10.10 NXP Semiconductors N.V.

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Wireless Connectivity Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 NXP Semiconductors N.V. Wireless Connectivity Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 NXP Semiconductors N.V. Recent Development

10.11 Marvell

10.11.1 Marvell Corporation Information

10.11.2 Marvell Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Marvell Wireless Connectivity Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Marvell Wireless Connectivity Products Offered

10.11.5 Marvell Recent Development 11 Wireless Connectivity Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Wireless Connectivity Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Wireless Connectivity Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

