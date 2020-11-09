Crowdfunding Market 2020 | Know the Latest COVID19 Impact Analysis And Strategies of Key Players: Kickstarter, Indiegogo, GoFundMe, Fundable, Crowdcube, etc.

The report titled “Crowdfunding Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Crowdfunding market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Crowdfunding industry. Growth of the overall Crowdfunding market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Crowdfunding Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Crowdfunding industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Crowdfunding market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Kickstarter

Indiegogo

GoFundMe

Fundable

Crowdcube

GoGetFunding

Patreon

Crowdfunder

CircleUp

AngelList

RocketHub

DonorsChoose

Crowdfunder UK

FundRazr

Companisto

Campfire

Milaap

Crowdo

CrowdPlus

Modian

DemoHour

Alibaba

Jingdong

Suning. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Crowdfunding market is segmented into

Reward-based Crowdfunding

Equity Crowdfunding

Donation and Other Based on Application Crowdfunding market is segmented into

Cultural Industries

Technology

Product

Healthcare