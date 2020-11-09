Global Aluminium Market 2020 Recovering From Covid-19 Outbreak | Know About Brand Players: Rusal, Rio Tinto, Alcoa, EGA, Yinhai Aluminum, etc.

The report titled “Aluminium Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Aluminium market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Aluminium industry. Growth of the overall Aluminium market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Aluminium Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Aluminium industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Aluminium market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Rusal

Rio Tinto

Alcoa

EGA

Yinhai Aluminum

Xinfa Group

Norsk Hydro

Alba

Chalco

SNTO

Noranda Aluminum

Glencore

Matalco

Jiangyin Tianyang Metal

Wanji

Kumz

Aluar

Henan Haihuang. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Aluminium market is segmented into

Aluminum billets series 1000

Aluminum billets series 3000

Aluminum billets series 6000

Others Based on Application Aluminium market is segmented into

Transportation Industry

Packaging Industry

Construction Industry

Electronics Industry