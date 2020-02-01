Aluminum Market 2020-2026 | Comprehensive Study COVID19 Impact Analysis | Worldwide Key Players: Rio Tinto Plc, BHP Billiton Group, United Company RUSAL Plc, Alcoa, National Aluminum Company Limited, etc.

Global Aluminum Industry Research Report Provides Detailed Insight Covering all Important Parameters Including Development Trends, Challenges, Opportunities, Key Insights and Competitive Analysis of Aluminum Market.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Aluminum market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Aluminum market in terms of both revenue and volume.

Impact of COVID-19: Aluminum Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Aluminum industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Aluminum market in 2020

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Top 10 leading companies in the global Aluminum market are analyzed in the report along with their business overview, operations, financial analysis, SWOT profile and Aluminum products and services

Market Segmentation:

Top Players Listed in the Aluminum Market Report are

Rio Tinto Plc

BHP Billiton Group

United Company RUSAL Plc

Alcoa

National Aluminum Company Limited

Norsk Hydro ASA

Aluminerie Alouette

Hindalco Industries Limited

Vedanta Resources Plc

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited

China Power Investment Corporation

East Hope Group Company Limited

Guangdong Dongyangguang Aluminum Co. Ltd

Qingtongxia Aluminum Plant

Jiaozuo Wanfang Aluminum Manufacturing

Vimetco N.V.

YiChuan Yugang Longquan Aluminum Company

Corporación Venezolana de Guayana

Trimet Aluminum SE

Century Aluminum Company. Based on type, The report split into

Aluminium Compounds

Pure Aluminium. Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Transportation

Packaging

Construction

Electrical