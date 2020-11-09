Marijuana Market 2020 | Know the Latest COVID19 Impact Analysis And Strategies of Key Players: Cara Therapeutics, Cannabis Sativa, CannaGrow Holdings, United Cannabis, Growblox Sciences, etc.

Marijuana Market Reports provide results and potential opportunities and challenges to future Marijuana industry growth. Marijuana market research reports offers five-year revenue forecasts through 2024 within key segments of the Marijuana industry.

The Global Marijuana Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2026. Marijuana market is the definitive study of the global Marijuana industry. The report content includes technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and raw material/equipment suppliers.

If you are planning to invest into new products or trying to understand this growing market, this report is your starting point.

The Marijuana industry study concludes with a list of leading companies/suppliers operating in this industry at different stages of the value chain.

Major Classifications of Marijuana Market:

Major Key players covered in this report:–

Cara Therapeutics

Cannabis Sativa

CannaGrow Holdings

United Cannabis

Growblox Sciences

GreenGro Technologies

GW Pharmaceuticals

Lexaria Corp

MMJ America

Medicine Man

Canopy Growth

Aphria

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

mCig Inc. By Product Type:

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade By Applications:

Chronic Pain

Arthritis

Migraine

Cancer