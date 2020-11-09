Computer-aided Detection and Diagnosis Market Drivers, Restraints, Potential Growth Opportunities, Product Size, Competitive Landscape, Trends and Forecast | Key Players: IBM, Hologic, EDDA Technology, Siemens Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Canon Medical Systems, ICAD( VuCOMP), McKesson Corporation, Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Riverain Technologies, Median Technologies

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Computer-aided Detection and Diagnosis Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Computer-aided Detection and Diagnosis market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Computer-aided Detection and Diagnosis market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Computer-aided Detection and Diagnosis market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

IBM, Hologic, EDDA Technology, Siemens Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Canon Medical Systems, ICAD( VuCOMP), McKesson Corporation, Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Riverain Technologies, Median Technologies Market Segment by Product Type: , X-Ray Imaging, Computed Tomography, Ultrasound Imaging, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Nuclear Medicine Imaging, Others Market Segment by Application: , Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Liver Cancer, Boner Cancer

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Computer-aided Detection and Diagnosis market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Computer-aided Detection and Diagnosis market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Computer-aided Detection and Diagnosis industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Computer-aided Detection and Diagnosis market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Computer-aided Detection and Diagnosis market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Computer-aided Detection and Diagnosis market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Computer-aided Detection and Diagnosis

1.1 Computer-aided Detection and Diagnosis Market Overview

1.1.1 Computer-aided Detection and Diagnosis Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Computer-aided Detection and Diagnosis Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Computer-aided Detection and Diagnosis Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Computer-aided Detection and Diagnosis Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Computer-aided Detection and Diagnosis Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Computer-aided Detection and Diagnosis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Computer-aided Detection and Diagnosis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Computer-aided Detection and Diagnosis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Computer-aided Detection and Diagnosis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Computer-aided Detection and Diagnosis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Computer-aided Detection and Diagnosis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Computer-aided Detection and Diagnosis Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Computer-aided Detection and Diagnosis Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Computer-aided Detection and Diagnosis Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Computer-aided Detection and Diagnosis Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 X-Ray Imaging

2.5 Computed Tomography

2.6 Ultrasound Imaging

2.7 Magnetic Resonance Imaging

2.8 Nuclear Medicine Imaging

2.9 Others 3 Computer-aided Detection and Diagnosis Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Computer-aided Detection and Diagnosis Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Computer-aided Detection and Diagnosis Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Computer-aided Detection and Diagnosis Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Breast Cancer

3.5 Lung Cancer

3.6 Colorectal Cancer

3.7 Prostate Cancer

3.8 Liver Cancer

3.9 Boner Cancer 4 Global Computer-aided Detection and Diagnosis Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Computer-aided Detection and Diagnosis Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Computer-aided Detection and Diagnosis as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Computer-aided Detection and Diagnosis Market

4.4 Global Top Players Computer-aided Detection and Diagnosis Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Computer-aided Detection and Diagnosis Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Computer-aided Detection and Diagnosis Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 IBM

5.1.1 IBM Profile

5.1.2 IBM Main Business

5.1.3 IBM Computer-aided Detection and Diagnosis Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 IBM Computer-aided Detection and Diagnosis Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 IBM Recent Developments

5.2 Hologic

5.2.1 Hologic Profile

5.2.2 Hologic Main Business

5.2.3 Hologic Computer-aided Detection and Diagnosis Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Hologic Computer-aided Detection and Diagnosis Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Hologic Recent Developments

5.3 EDDA Technology

5.5.1 EDDA Technology Profile

5.3.2 EDDA Technology Main Business

5.3.3 EDDA Technology Computer-aided Detection and Diagnosis Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 EDDA Technology Computer-aided Detection and Diagnosis Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Siemens Healthcare Recent Developments

5.4 Siemens Healthcare

5.4.1 Siemens Healthcare Profile

5.4.2 Siemens Healthcare Main Business

5.4.3 Siemens Healthcare Computer-aided Detection and Diagnosis Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Siemens Healthcare Computer-aided Detection and Diagnosis Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Siemens Healthcare Recent Developments

5.5 Philips Healthcare

5.5.1 Philips Healthcare Profile

5.5.2 Philips Healthcare Main Business

5.5.3 Philips Healthcare Computer-aided Detection and Diagnosis Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Philips Healthcare Computer-aided Detection and Diagnosis Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Philips Healthcare Recent Developments

5.6 GE Healthcare

5.6.1 GE Healthcare Profile

5.6.2 GE Healthcare Main Business

5.6.3 GE Healthcare Computer-aided Detection and Diagnosis Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 GE Healthcare Computer-aided Detection and Diagnosis Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 GE Healthcare Recent Developments

5.7 Canon Medical Systems

5.7.1 Canon Medical Systems Profile

5.7.2 Canon Medical Systems Main Business

5.7.3 Canon Medical Systems Computer-aided Detection and Diagnosis Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Canon Medical Systems Computer-aided Detection and Diagnosis Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Canon Medical Systems Recent Developments

5.8 ICAD( VuCOMP)

5.8.1 ICAD( VuCOMP) Profile

5.8.2 ICAD( VuCOMP) Main Business

5.8.3 ICAD( VuCOMP) Computer-aided Detection and Diagnosis Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 ICAD( VuCOMP) Computer-aided Detection and Diagnosis Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 ICAD( VuCOMP) Recent Developments

5.9 McKesson Corporation

5.9.1 McKesson Corporation Profile

5.9.2 McKesson Corporation Main Business

5.9.3 McKesson Corporation Computer-aided Detection and Diagnosis Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 McKesson Corporation Computer-aided Detection and Diagnosis Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 McKesson Corporation Recent Developments

5.10 Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

5.10.1 Agfa-Gevaert N.V. Profile

5.10.2 Agfa-Gevaert N.V. Main Business

5.10.3 Agfa-Gevaert N.V. Computer-aided Detection and Diagnosis Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Agfa-Gevaert N.V. Computer-aided Detection and Diagnosis Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Agfa-Gevaert N.V. Recent Developments

5.11 Riverain Technologies

5.11.1 Riverain Technologies Profile

5.11.2 Riverain Technologies Main Business

5.11.3 Riverain Technologies Computer-aided Detection and Diagnosis Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Riverain Technologies Computer-aided Detection and Diagnosis Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Riverain Technologies Recent Developments

5.12 Median Technologies

5.12.1 Median Technologies Profile

5.12.2 Median Technologies Main Business

5.12.3 Median Technologies Computer-aided Detection and Diagnosis Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Median Technologies Computer-aided Detection and Diagnosis Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Median Technologies Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Computer-aided Detection and Diagnosis Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Computer-aided Detection and Diagnosis Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Computer-aided Detection and Diagnosis Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Computer-aided Detection and Diagnosis Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Computer-aided Detection and Diagnosis Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Computer-aided Detection and Diagnosis Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

