Global eSIM Market 2020 Analysis by Latest COVID19/CORONA Virus Impact with Market Positioning of Key Vendors: Gemalto, Stmicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, Giesecke & Devrient, etc. | InForGrowth

eSIM Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global eSIM market for 2020-2025.

The “eSIM Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the eSIM industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are

Gemalto

Stmicroelectronics

Infineon Technologies

NXP Semiconductors

Giesecke & Devrient

Deutsche Telekom

Telefonica

NTT Docomo

Singtel

Sierra Wireless

Apple

AT&T

CLX Communications

Etisalat

Idemia

Jasper

Orange

Samsung Electronics

Telenor Connexion

Telit

Vodafone

China Uincom

China Mobile. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

IoT M2M-related eSIM

Consumer Wearable Device eSIM

Others On the basis of the end users/applications,

Connected Cars

Laptops

Wearables

Smartphones

Tablets