Sales in the Potato Fiber Market Expected to Grow as Demand from End-Use Industries Gathers Pace 2018 – 2028

The demand for global potato fiber is booming. The key players of Potato fiber are Emsland Group, Sanacel, Agrana, Avebe, ingredion, BI Neutraceuticals, IFC, lyckeby, J. Rettenmaier and Sohne, ROQUETTE FRERES S.A., and others. Players like newcomers in the food and beverages sector are taking much interest in investing in the potato fiber market.

In 2017, BI Nutraceuticals came up with the new product concept that a sweet potato powder, which is known to have at least 30% fiber content and designed to add fiber to the baby foods, snacks, and beverages.

Potato fiber market is growing and hence has numerous opportunities for various emerging as well as existing players. The increasing demand for processed food has led manufacturers to invest in R&D and develop innovative products from potato fiber. The growing demand for organic as well as clean labeled products have also increased the opportunities for food and beverages manufactures to opt for products like potato fiber, thus favoring potato fiber market. The growing hunt for natural supplements as well as increasing use for health and energy supplements especially by athletes also has a positive impact on the global potato fiber market.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with global potato fiber market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on global potato fiber market segments and geographies.

The regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of LATAM)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX, Russia, Poland, and Rest of Europe)

East Asia (Japan, South Korea, and China)

South Asia (India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Rest of South Asia)

Oceania (Australia, and New Zealand)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, S. Africa, Rest of MEA)

