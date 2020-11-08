Enterprise Asset Management Market Is Expected To Experience An Impressive CAGR Growth Of XX% Through – 2015 – 2021

Global “Enterprise Asset Management ” Market Research Study

key players in enterprise asset management market include Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAP AG, IFS (Industrial and Financial Systems) AB, ABB Ltd, Invensys Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., CGI Group Inc., AssetWorks LLC and Infor among others. Key players in this market focus on acquisition and mergers to expand their geographical presence and to gain market share. For example, in 2010, ABB Ltd acquired Ventyx Inc. to expand its enterprise software and services business. Additionally, in 2011, ABB Ltd continued its geographical expansion by acquiring Minicom Pty Ltd and entered in Australian enterprise asset management market.