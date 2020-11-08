Covid-19 Impact on Global Game-based Learning Market (2020-2026) | Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-term investment | Top Players: LearningWare, BreakAway, Lumos Labs, PlayGen.com, Corporate Internet Games, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “Game-based Learning Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Game-based Learning market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Game-based Learning industry. Growth of the overall Game-based Learning market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Game-based Learning Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Game-based Learning industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Game-based Learning market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

LearningWare

BreakAway

Lumos Labs

PlayGen.com

Corporate Internet Games

Games2Train

HealthTap

RallyOn

Inc

MAK Technologies

SCVNGR

SimuLearn

Will Interactive. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Game-based Learning market is segmented into

E-Learning Courseware

Online Audio and Video Content

Social Games

Mobile Games

Other Based on Application Game-based Learning market is segmented into

Application A

Application B