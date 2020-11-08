Global Artificial Lawns Market 2020 Analysis by Latest COVID19/CORONA Virus Impact with Market Positioning of Key Vendors: ACT Global Sports, CoCreation Grass, Condor Grass, Domo Sports Grass, Edel Grass B.V., etc. | InForGrowth

Global Artificial Lawns Industry Research Report Provides Detailed Insight Covering all Important Parameters Including Development Trends, Challenges, Opportunities, Key Insights and Competitive Analysis of Artificial Lawns Market.

the global Artificial Lawns market

Impact of COVID-19: Artificial Lawns Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Artificial Lawns industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Artificial Lawns market in 2020

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Top 10 leading companies in the global Artificial Lawns market

Market Segmentation:

Top Players Listed in the Artificial Lawns Market Report are

ACT Global Sports

CoCreation Grass

Condor Grass

Domo Sports Grass

Edel Grass B.V.

FieldTurf (Tarkett)

Forbex

ForestGrass

GreenVision / Mattex

Juta

Limonta Sport

Mondo

Nurteks

Polytan GmbH

Shaw Sports Turf

SIS Pitches

Taishan

Ten Cate

Unisport-Saltex Oy

Victoria PLC. Based on type, The report split into

Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type

Tuft Grass < 10 mm Type

Tuft Grass > 25 mm Type. Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Contact Sports

Leisure

Landscaping

Non-contact Sports