COVID-19 Update: Global ASIC Miners Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR with Top players: Antminer, ASICrising GmbH, Bitmain Technologies Ltd., BIOSTAR Group, BitDragonfly, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “ASIC Miners Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the ASIC Miners market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the ASIC Miners industry. Growth of the overall ASIC Miners market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

ASIC Miners Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the ASIC Miners industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the ASIC Miners market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Antminer

ASICrising GmbH

Bitmain Technologies Ltd.

BIOSTAR Group

BitDragonfly

BitFury Group

DigBig

Ebang

Gridchip

BTCGARDEN

Butterfly Labs

Inc.

Clam Ltd

CoinTerra

Inc.

Black Arrow

Btc-Digger

Gridseed

HashFast Technologies

LLC

iCoinTech

Innosilicon

KnCMiner Sweden AB

Land Asic

LK Group

MegaBigPower

SFARDS

Spondoolies-Tech LTD

TMR. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type ASIC Miners market is segmented into

ETH Type

BTC Type

Other Based on Application ASIC Miners market is segmented into

Enterprise