Covid-19 Impact on Global Digital Learning Market (2020-2026) | Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-term investment | Top Players: K12 Inc, Pearson, White Hat Managemen, Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH & Co. K, Bettermarks, etc. | InForGrowth

The Global Digital Learning Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2026. The report content includes technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and raw material/equipment suppliers.

The Digital Learning industry study concludes with a list of leading companies/suppliers operating in this industry at different stages of the value chain.

Major Classifications of Digital Learning Market:

Major Key players covered in this report:–

K12 Inc

Pearson

White Hat Managemen

Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH & Co. K

Bettermarks

Scoyo

Languagenut

Beness Holding

Inc

New Oriental Education & Technology

XUEDA

AMBO

XRS

CDEL

Ifdoo

YINGDING

YY Inc. By Product Type:

Primary and Secondary Supplemental Education

Test Preparation

Reskilling and Online Certifications

Higher Education

Language and Casual Learning By Applications:

