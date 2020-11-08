Global Digital Transformation Market 2020 Analysis by Latest COVID19/CORONA Virus Impact with Market Positioning of Key Vendors: IBM, Hewlett Packard, Microsoft, Oracle, Dell, etc. | InForGrowth

Digital Transformation is often referred to as an “artificial kidney.” Its function is to remove the excess wastes and fluid from the blood when the patient’s kidneys can no longer perform that task. Digital Transformations are made of thin, fibrous material.

Overview of the worldwide Digital Transformation market:

There is coverage of Digital Transformation market dynamics at the country level in the respective regional segments. The report comprises competitive analysis with a focus on key players and participants of Digital Transformation Industry covering in-depth data related to the competitive landscape, positioning, company profiles, key strategies adopted, and product-profiling with focus on market growth and potential.

Download Free Exclusive Sample PDF along with few company profiles

https://inforgrowth.com/sample-request/6124527/digital-transformation-market

The Top players are

IBM

Hewlett Packard

Microsoft

Oracle

Dell

Google

Capgemini Group

SAP SE

Cisco

Adobe Systems

Alibaba

Kelltontech Solutions

Huawei

Hitachi

Accenture

Fujitsu. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Cloud Based

AI

IoT

Other On the basis of the end users/applications,

Application A

Application B