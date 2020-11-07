Breeders’ Cup 2020 Live Stream On Reddit Free | Watch 2020 Horse Racing Online Reddit

Devin Haney vs Yuriorkis Gamboa: Reddit Live Boxing Streams ON TV| Full Fight “Gamboa Vs Haney ” Free Online From Anywhere Live stream.

The Haney vs. Gamboa card gets underway at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, LIVE on DAZN. Haney and Gamboa are expected to make their ring walks about 11 p.m. ET, but the time depends on the length of the earlier fights..Devin Haney vs Yuriorkis Gamboa: you’ll watch Haney Gamboa: Devin Haney vs Yuriorkis Gamboa without signing up for a contract. Regular subscribers also can stream matches on website or Sport app on a spread of devices including laptops, smartphones, and tablets Devin Haney wants to stake his claim because the best lightweight within the world, the WBC world champion will likely need stiffer tests than the one he has lined up for Saturday night when he puts his title on the road against Yuriorkis Gamboa at the Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood, Florida (8 p.m. ET, DAZN).

Event:

Haney vs Gamboa

Date:

November 07, 2020

Broadcast:

DAZN

Start time:

TBD

Venue:

Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood

Address:

1 Seminole Way, Davie, FL 33314, us

Organizer:

Matchroom Boxing

Haney vs Gamboa fight card

Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Florida, survive DAZN.

Weights: Devin Haney 135 vs Yuriorkis Gamboa 135

Filip Hrgovic 242.6 vs Rydell Booker 248

Zhilei Zhang 259.6 vs Devin Vargas 233

Undefeated WBC lightweight world champion Devin “The Dream” Haney (24-0, 15 KOs) will return to the ring on November 7, 2020, against former 2004 Olympic Gold Medalist and two-time world champion Yuriorkis Gamboa (30-3, 18 KOs).

Haney vs. Gamboa is a 12-round world title fight taking place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event on a highly anticipated Matchroom USA card in association with Devin Haney Promotions is broadcast on DAZN.

Here is what Devin Haney, the WBC Lightweight Champion, had to say ahead of his fight with Gamboa as he wraps up his final day of training camp in Las Vegas.

Within the first defense of his strap against Alfredo Santiago in l. a. two days shy of 1 year since that night.

The Lightweight division can claim to being the foremost exciting within the sport, with Teofimo Lopez recording a shocking convert Vasiliy Lomachenko in October then Gervonta Davis delivering a knock He must shine in Florida on Saturday.

Filip Hrgovic vs. Rydell Booker

Zhilei Zhang vs. Devin Vargas

Reshat Mati vs. Marcos Mojica

Raymond Ford vs. Rafael Reyes

Juan Jose Martinez vs. Movladdin ‘Arthur’ Biyarslanov

Haney’s fight comes just weeks after Teofimo Lopez upset pound-for-pound great Vasiliy Lomachenko to retain the IBF title while adding Lomachenko’s WBA and WBO titles to his collection. Both Lopez and Haney are young with traits that make them potential superstars. But Haney has faced criticism for lining up a fight with Gamboa, who many of us don’t see as a legitimate lightweight world title contender at this stage in his career.

Gamboa was last seen trying to gut out a fight with Gervonta “Tank” Davis this past December. Gamboa tore his Achilles tendon within the fight and was forced to hobble along until he was stopped in Round 12. He recently told Ring.tv that the loss to Davis showed off his qualities as a rugged fighter who doesn’t backtrack in the face of adversity.

“Throughout my career, I even have demonstrated I’m a top fighter. In my last fight against Davis, I showed I’m a real warrior.

The criticism of Haney’s choice of the opponent doesn’t seem to bother the 21-year-old, who recently said that the goal isn’t simply to beat his 38-year-old opponent but to form a press release in his dominance.

I would like to beat Gamboa worse than anyone has got to date,” Haney told the media. ever faced. I even have to form a press release. They’ve heard me talk the talk and now it is time to steer the walk.”

Ultimately, the goal of this fight for Haney and his team could also be inching closer toward a unification bout with Lopez. the likelihood of two young stars meeting with all four lightweight world championships on the road is exciting and represents something boxing has seen only too rarely in recent history.

During a virtual news conference with the media, Haney doubled down thereon fight being a necessary one for both men before they grow out of the 135-pound division. gains from fighting me. He knows that he is not undisputed without fighting me.