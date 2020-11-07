Global Billboard LED Lighting Market 2020 Recovering From Covid-19 Outbreak | Know About Brand Players: Osram, Philips, GE Lighting, Acuity Brands, Eaton, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “Billboard LED Lighting Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Billboard LED Lighting market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Billboard LED Lighting industry. Growth of the overall Billboard LED Lighting market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Billboard LED Lighting Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Billboard LED Lighting industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Billboard LED Lighting market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Osram

Philips

GE Lighting

Acuity Brands

Eaton

Cree

Panasonic

Toshiba

LG

Opple

Hubbell

Nichia

FSL

TCP

Havells

MLS

Lextar. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Billboard LED Lighting market is segmented into

Power Below 100W

100W-200W

Power Above 200W Based on Application Billboard LED Lighting market is segmented into

Column Billboard

Wall Billboard