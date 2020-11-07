Advancements in Technology to Aid the Growth of the Trimellitates Market Over the Forecast Period 2015 – 2021

Latest Insights on the Global Trimellitates Market by PMR

The latest business intelligence study published by PMR provides a complete perspective of the global Trimellitates market. The historical, current and projected growth of the Trimellitates market is illustrated in the presented study along with the various factors expected to influence the market dynamics during the forecast period (2019-2029).

According to the research analyst at PMR, the value of the global Trimellitates market in 2018 was ~US$ XX Mn/Bn and the market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the considered timeframe. The market growth hinges on several factors including, factor 1, factor 2, factor 3, and factor 4.

Important queries addressed in the report include:

Which market segment is expected to witness a sluggish growth? What are the latest innovations in the global Trimellitates market? Which regional market is likely to standout in terms of market growth during the forecast period? What factors could potentially hinder the prospects of the global Trimellitates market? Which end-use industry is tipped to be the primary consumer of Trimellitates during the forecast period?

The report segments the global Trimellitates market on the basis of geography, applications, end use, and product type.

key players in this market are Exxon Mobil Chemical(U.S.), Shell Chemicals ( U.S), BASF (Germany), Dow Chemical (U.S.), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Mitsubishi Chemical (Japan), LG Chem (South Korea), AkzoNobel (Netherlands), Sumitomo Chemical (Japan), Mitsui Chemicals (Japan), Toray Industries (Japan), Eastman Chemical Company(U.S.), and Evonik Industries (Germany) among others. Exxon Mobil Chemical manufactures trimellitate plasticizers under the brand name Jayflex. Jayflex trimellitate plasticizers have applications in wire and cable industry that require resistance to high temperatures over long durations and in automobile interiors. BASF manufactures trimellitate plasticizers under the brand name Palatinol. Palatinol TOTM (tri octyl trimellitate) provides desirable properties in vinyl applications which require low volatility, good plasticizer compatibility, resistance to extraction by soapy water and good electrical properties. Palatinol tri octyl trimellitate is suitable for interior automotive applications and wire insulation.