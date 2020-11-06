Consumer Demand for Eco-friendly Products Set to Boost the Prospects of the Curing Salt Market 2018 – 2028

Global “Curing Salt ” Market Research Study

PMR recently published a well-researched market study which provides a comprehensive analysis of the global "Curing Salt " market. The well-curated market research offers a detailed analysis of the leading companies operating in the global "Curing Salt " market wherein the production techniques, market share, revenue analysis, product pricing analysis, and revenue generation of each company is included.

The report evaluates the current state of the global "Curing Salt " market in terms of volume (X units), consumption, value (Mn/Bn), production and more. In addition, the study tracks the latest proceedings within the various market segments, end use industries, geographies, and regulatory landscape.

Key Players:

Some of the key players operating in the global Curing Salt market are Bade Chemical, K+S Windsor Salt Ltd., Olivenation LLC., Great American Spice Company, Bolner’s Fiesta Products, Inc., BSM Salt, Weston Brands LLC., Bitterman and Sons, Inc., Pittsburgh Spice & Seasoning Company, Medley Hills Farm, Char Crust, Inc., etc.

Key Product Launches in Curing Salt Market

The key product launches that have been observed in the curing salt market over the recent years have seen launches targeting ethical buyers and vegan populations:

In 2018, Hormel Foods Corporation launched two processed meat products made by traditional curing method. The corporation owned brand Applegate launched new pepperoni line of products in beef and pork and turkey meat which is prepared from curing salt to maintain higher product aesthetics. This reflects the current demand for curing salt in the developed region is increasing owing to higher natural based processed food consumption.

In 2018, F.lli Veroni fu Angelo SpA (Veroni) launched its Italian line of processed meat product into the U.S. for the first time to expand into the region’s growing processed meat industry. The products are made by strictly following traditional methods of using curing salt to maintain its signature taste.

Opportunities for Market Participants in Curing Salt Market

Developing regions like the Asia Pacific and Latin America stands as the major growing region in terms of value and volume of overall curing salt market. The developed regions of North America and Europe to experience steady demand dynamics for curing salt owing to mature processed meat market. This is attributed towards the preference of consumer for preserved food with reduced preparation time. Preference for natural and traditional food products is expected to drive food sector manufacturers to implement measures to improve taste and texture by adding ingredients such as curing salt to their finished food. Over the forecast period, fish curing salt segment is expected to gain faster growth rates resulting in significant growth of the global curing salt market.

Brief Approach to Research

Our company will follow a modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the source, forms, applications and end use segments of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges, and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the market

The cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports, and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in Curing Salt market

