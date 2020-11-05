AC Milan vs Lille Live Stream How To Watch Online Free Tv Channel

Thursday brings Matchday 3 of the 2020-21 Europa League, and with it the halfway point of the group stage.

While there’s still a ton of soccer to be played, some clear leaders are already starting to emerge. Group B features two clubs who have yet to drop points, as Arsenal and Molde both won their opening two fixtures and will now battle for top spot in the group at the Emirates Stadium in London.

The same situation is playing out in Groups D and G, where a pair of clubs in each bring spotless records into Thursday’s action. Benfica and Rangers clash with first place in Group D on the line, while Leicester hosts Braga to see who will lead Group G.

Although it’s not a meeting of two perfect teams, Group H’s Milan (first in Serie A) vs. Lille (second in Ligue 1) contest is likely the fixture of the round due to the teams’ overall form.

Here’s the full schedule for Matchday 3 of the Europa League season, plus how to watch every game live.

Date Time (ET) Fixture Thurs. Nov. 5 12:55 p.m. H. Beer-Sheva vs. Leverkusen Thurs. Nov. 5 12:55 p.m. Lech Poznan vs. Standard Liege Thurs. Nov. 5 12:55 p.m. Benfica vs. Rangers Thurs. Nov. 5 12:55 p.m. Slavia Prague vs. Nice Thurs. Nov. 5 12:55 p.m. PAOK vs. PSV Thurs. Nov. 5 12:55 p.m. Real Sociedad vs. AZ Thurs. Nov. 5 12:55 p.m. Ludogrets vs. Tottenham Thurs. Nov. 5 12:55 p.m. Roma vs. CFR Cluj Thurs. Nov. 5 12:55 p.m. Rijeka vs. Napoli Thurs. Nov. 5 12:55 p.m. Omonia vs. Granada Thurs. Nov. 5 12:55 p.m. Rapid Vienna vs. Dundalk Thurs. Nov. 5 12:55 p.m. Sivasspor vs. Qarabag Thurs. Nov. 5 3 p.m. Villarreal vs. M. Tel-Aviv Thurs. Nov. 5 3 p.m. Antwerp vs. LASK Thurs. Nov. 5 3 p.m. Dinamo Zagreb vs. Wolfsberg Thurs. Nov. 5 3 p.m. Feyenoord vs. CSKA Moscow Thurs. Nov. 5 3 p.m. Arsenal vs. Molde Thurs. Nov. 5 3 p.m. Leicester vs. Braga Thurs. Nov. 5 3 p.m. Milan vs. Lille Thurs. Nov. 5 3 p.m. Young Boys vs. CSKA Sofia Thurs. Nov. 5 3 p.m. Hoffenheim vs. Liberec Thurs. Nov. 5 3 p.m. Red Star Belgrade vs. Gent Thurs. Nov. 5 3 p.m. Celtic vs. Sparta Prague Thurs. Nov. 5 3 p.m. Zorya Luhansk vs. AEK Athens

How to watch Europa League Matchday 3 in Canada: TV and live stream

Europa League matches stream exclusively live and on-demand on DAZN in Canada.

DAZN, the first global pure sport live and on-demand streaming service, has the streaming rights for the Europa League in Canada for the 2020-21 season.

DAZN is available on web browsers at DAZN.com and also has apps available for many TV and streaming devices, including:

iPhone, iPad

Android phones and tablets

Amazon Fire Tablet

Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick

Apple TV

Android TV

Google Chromecast

LG, Panasonic, Sony and Samsung smart TVs

Playstation 3, 4 and Pro

Xbox One, One S and One X

A subscription to DAZN is $20 CAD a month or $150 CAD a year.

Can I watch Europa League games in Canada for free?

In Canada, DAZN offers new customers a 30-day free trial period. You can learn how to sign up for a free trial here.

The free-trial period includes access to all of DAZN’s live and on-demand programming, including Premier League, Serie A, Champions League, the NFL and more.