Automotive Robotics Market is Anticipated to Attain a Market Value of US$XX by the End of 2017 – 2025

key players in this industry are well-known companies who has shown their presence in all the regions, hence growth in the automotive sector is directly driving the market of automotive robotics. The significant drivers that trigger the demand for robots in the automotive industry are persistence in high investment in production capacity of new or advanced automotive product line in evolving market, modernization in the key automobile producing regions such as US, Russia, Germany, India, China, Japan and many more., emerging need for saving product launch time, evolving need of alternative source for unskilled labor or eliminating issue of rising labor costs, and high demand for precision and quality control, among others.

Automotive Robotics Market: Market Segmentation

The global automotive robotics market is segmented based on its product types, components, and applications.

Based on its product types, automotive robotics market is segmented into:

Articulated

Cartesian

SCARA

Cylindrical

Based on its components, automotive robotics market is segmented into:

Controller

Robotic Arm

End Effector

Sensors

Drive

Based on its applications, automotive robotics market is segmented into:

Primary Manufacturing Process Robots Cutting Welding Painting

Secondary Manufacturing Process Robots Material Handling Palletizing Packaging Assembly Of The Components Dis-Assembly Of The Components



Automotive Robotics Market: Regional Outlook

Regarding geography, the global automotive robotics market has been categorized into seven key regions including North and Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. The automotive robotics market is globally expected to register healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Despite the soft economy, consumers of North America are buying cars which raise the production in the automotive sector in countries such as Canada and the US, as well as North America one of the automobile manufacturing companies' hub this made, North America is a leading region in automotive robotics market. Western & Eastern Europe, as well as Japan, are the other regions which are known as the origin of key players from the automobile industry, the production of automobiles in these companies increased the demand for automotive robotics in Western, Eastern Europe as well as Japan making them other leading regions. Countries such as China, India are the principal countries in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan region, development wise, many industries such as automotive, electronics, and aviation are opening their factories in these countries, this generates the demand of automotive robotics market by making Asia Pacific excluding Japan as an emerging region.

Automotive Robotics Market: Key players

Some of the key players of global automotive robotics market include Yaskawa Electric Corporation, ABB Group, Yamaha Robotics, Comau SpA, Universal Robots, Denso Wave Incorporated, Stäubli, Dürr AG, Siasun Robot & Automation Co., Ltd., Fanuc Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Harmonic Drive System, Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp., Reis Gmbh & Co. Kg Maschinenfabrik, KUKA AG, and Panasonic Welding Systems Co. Ltd., among other major players in the market. Other players in the market of automotive robotics are Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Kawasaki Robotics), Omron Corporation (Adept Technology, Inc.), and Nabtesco Motion Control, Inc.

