Proactive Security Expected to Witness a Fast-paced Growth Over the Forecast Period 2018 – 2028

According to the findings of the report, the value of the global “Proactive Security ” market in 2018 was ~US$ XX (Mn/Bn) and expected to attain a value of ~US$ XX (Mn/Bn) by the end of 2029. In addition, the report reveals that the global “Proactive Security ” market is likely to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).
Key Players
Some of the key players in the proactive security market are IBM Corporation, Symantec Corporation, MindPoint Group, McAfee, LLC, Cisco Systems, Inc., Palo Alto, FireEye, Inc., Oracle Corporation, LogRhythm, Inc., CyberSponse, Inc. and others.
Proactive Security Market: Regional Overview
By geography, the proactive security market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, SEA and others in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the global proactive security market during the forecast period owing to the high presence of various proactive security vendors and high volume of cyber-attack incidences in the region. Asia Pacific (including Japan and China) and Europe are expected to follow North America in the global proactive security market. The Asia Pacific (including China and Japan) proactive security market is, however, expected to exhibit highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing penetration of internet (complimented by increasing cybercrimes) and establishment of new small and medium sized enterprises, vulnerable to cyber-attacks, in the region. Besides this, Latin America is expected to witness significant growth rate and MEA is expected to witness comparatively moderate growth during the forecast period in the global proactive security market.
Regional analysis for Global proactive security market includes
- North America market
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America market
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe market
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Nordic
- Benelux
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe market
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- SEA and other Asia Pacific countries market
- India
- Indonesia
- Oceania
- Singapore
- Philippines
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Rest of SEA and other Asia Pacific countries
- Japan market
- China market
- Middle East and Africa market
- GCC Countries
- Turkey
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
