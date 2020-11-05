Proactive Security Expected to Witness a Fast-paced Growth Over the Forecast Period 2018 – 2028

With reliable and impactful research methodologies, PMR provides critical information pertaining to the growth of the global “Proactive Security ” market. Our team of analysts monitor the ongoing developments within the “Proactive Security ” space and provide an unbiased assessment of the global “Proactive Security ” market. The data included in the report are procured from reliable and trustworthy primary and secondary sources.

According to the findings of the report, the value of the global “Proactive Security ” market in 2018 was ~US$ XX (Mn/Bn) and expected to attain a value of ~US$ XX (Mn/Bn) by the end of 2029. In addition, the report reveals that the global “Proactive Security ” market is likely to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).

Key Players

Some of the key players in the proactive security market are IBM Corporation, Symantec Corporation, MindPoint Group, McAfee, LLC, Cisco Systems, Inc., Palo Alto, FireEye, Inc., Oracle Corporation, LogRhythm, Inc., CyberSponse, Inc. and others.

Proactive Security Market: Regional Overview

By geography, the proactive security market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, SEA and others in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the global proactive security market during the forecast period owing to the high presence of various proactive security vendors and high volume of cyber-attack incidences in the region. Asia Pacific (including Japan and China) and Europe are expected to follow North America in the global proactive security market. The Asia Pacific (including China and Japan) proactive security market is, however, expected to exhibit highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing penetration of internet (complimented by increasing cybercrimes) and establishment of new small and medium sized enterprises, vulnerable to cyber-attacks, in the region. Besides this, Latin America is expected to witness significant growth rate and MEA is expected to witness comparatively moderate growth during the forecast period in the global proactive security market.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global market segments

Global market dynamics

Historical actual market size, 2013-2017

Global market size & forecast 2018-2028

Supply & demand value chain for market

Global market current trends/issues/challenges

Competition & companies involved in market

Technology

Value Chain

Global market drivers and restraints

Regional analysis for Global proactive security market includes

North America market U.S. Canada

Latin America market Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and other Asia Pacific countries market India Indonesia Oceania Singapore Philippines Malaysia Thailand Rest of SEA and other Asia Pacific countries

Japan market

China market

Middle East and Africa market GCC Countries Turkey North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

The presented market study includes a brief introduction of the "Proactive Security " market to enhance the reading experience of our users. Further, a thorough quantitative and qualitative analysis of each of these segments is provided in the report along with graphs, tables, and figures to support the data.

Key information drawn from the “Proactive Security ” market study

Reliable and highly accurate assessment of the global “Proactive Security ” market through the forecast period

Global presence of tier-1 and tier 2 companies operating in the “Proactive Security ” market

In-depth analysis of the regulatory landscape and impact of technological advances on the global market

Articulate assessment of the growth prospects of the “Proactive Security ” market during the forecast period

Adoption assessment of the various market segments

The market report aims to address the following queries:

What are the leading factors that are likely to boost the growth of the “Proactive Security ” market over the forecast period?

How are market players adapting to the rapid advances in technology?

What is the most common growth strategy adopted by market players?

Which region is likely to present a plethora of opportunities for the stakeholders?

What are the various factors influencing the adoption of product 1?

