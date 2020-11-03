COVID-19 Update: Global AI in Fashion Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR with Top players: Catchoom, Microsoft, Google, AWS, SAP, etc. | InForGrowth

AI in Fashion Market Reports provide results and potential opportunities and challenges to future AI in Fashion industry growth. AI in Fashion market research reports offers five-year revenue forecasts through 2024 within key segments of the AI in Fashion industry.

Major Classifications of AI in Fashion Market:

Catchoom

Microsoft

Google

AWS

SAP

Huawei

Wide Eyes

FINDMINE

Vue.ai

mode.ai

Pttrns.ai

Lily AI

. By Product Type:

Solutions(Software Tools,Platform)

Services(Consulting,System Integration,Support and Maintenance)

By Applications:

Apparel

Accessories

Footwear

Beauty and Cosmetics

Jewelry and Watches

Others (eyewear, home decor)