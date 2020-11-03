Feeding Distiller Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) Market Report on Recent Adoption 2018 to 2028

Fact.MR has recently published a report, titled [Global Feeding Distiller Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) Market 2020 by Key Countries, Companies, Type and Application]. The research report provides an in-depth explanation of the various factors that are likely to drive the market. It discusses the future of the market by studying the historical details. Analysts have studied the ever-changing market dynamics to evaluate their impact on the overall market. In addition, the report also discusses the segments present in the market. Primary and secondary research methodologies have been used to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the overall The Feeding Distiller Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) market. Analysts have also given readers an unbiased opinion about the direction companies will take during the forecast period.

Feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS): North America to Reflect Higher Market Attractiveness Than European Countries

North America continues to reflect potential growth opportunities for feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) market, ethanol production being one of the major factors of growth, given the increasing production of biofuels in the region. Sales of feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) are expected to remain concentrated in United States on the back of increasing beef exports in the country. According to USDA, beef exports in United States are expected to grow by 6 percent in 2018, buoyed by a strong demand from various countries including Mexico, Korea, Japan and Canada. Furthermore, according to USGC (U.S. Grains Council), exports of feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) have increased to more than 11 metric tons in 2017 and expected to increase in the coming years. This factor has been instrumental in pushing the growth of the feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) market in North America.

Feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS): Alternative Nutrition Enhancers Can Hinder Growth

During the drying process, several volatile organic compounds are combined or released that can alter flavor making it undesirable for animal feed, particularly for pigs. This can significantly reduce the intake of diets enriched with feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS), making them unwanted, getting dumped in landfills. With development of alternatives to feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS), such as corn-soybean diets that offer high nutrition resulting in higher feed intake, the sales of feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) are likely to get hampered, in turn negatively impacting the growth of the feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) market.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

Global Feeding Distiller Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) Market: Drivers and Restraints

Global Feeding Distiller Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) Market: Regional Segmentation

Global Feeding Distiller Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) Market: Competitive Landscape

