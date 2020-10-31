Surge in the Adoption of Subscription Management to Fuel the Growth of the Subscription Management Market Through the Assessment Period 2017 – 2025

The ‘Subscription Management Market’ research report added by Market Study Report, LLC, provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.

Key Players

The global vendors for Subscription Management include:

The key players considered in the study of the Subscription Management market are Zuora Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, NetSuite, Inc., Cleverbridge AG, Cerillion Technologies Limited, Avangate, Inc., Apttus Corporation, Aria Systems, Inc., and Transverse. These key vendors constantly focus on the extending product offerings and introducing the innovations in the products.

Global Subscription Management Market: Region-wise outlook

The global market for Subscription Management is divided on the basis of regions into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, the North America region dominates the market in terms of revenue generation because of the constant innovations of the advanced technologies and availability of the cloud platform based deployment in this region. The Western Europe follows the North America market due to the presence of developed countries and a greater ability of the enterprises on the expenditure of the concerned industries in this region followed by Eastern Europe. The APEJ region is expected to grow at highest CAGR in forecast period due to increasing focus of the SME’s in this region on implementing the customer retention program in developing countries such as India this trend is also followed by Japan region. The MEA and Latin America region are expected to grow at the moderate CAGR.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Subscription Management Segments

Global Subscription Management Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Global Subscription Management Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Subscription Management Market

Global Subscription Management Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Subscription Management Market

Subscription Management Technology

Value Chain of Subscription Management

Global Subscription Management Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global Subscription Management includes

North America US Canada

Latin America Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market

