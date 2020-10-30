Lucrative Opportunities in North America to Propel the Growth of the White Carbon Market 2017 – 2025

White Carbon Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

Global White Carbon Market by Companies:

key players holding a major market share. Hence, in order to win an edge over other manufacturers, the key players are using product innovation as a differentiating strategy in the market.

The players are focusing on the development of improved properties such as enhanced strength, durability and resistance for precipitated silica or white carbon. Some of the manufacturers are also focusing on extending the application of white carbon to niche or tailored specific applications such as fire extinguishers, tooth pastes, etc.

Global White Carbon Market Segmentation

The global White Carbon market can be segmented on the basis of end use sector and region.

On the basis of end use industry, the global White Carbon market can be categorized into:

Chemical industry

Automotive

Cosmetics

Electronics

Food and beverage

Paints, coatings and inks

Adhesives and sealants

Others

On the basis of application, the global white carbon market can be segmented into:

Rubber (tires)

Cosmetics

Electrical and electronics

Food and beverage

Personal care

Paints, coatings and inks

Others

Global White Carbon Market Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold a dominant share in the global white carbon market. This can be attributed to the growing automotive industry in the region and increasing customer base for other end use industries such as personal care/cosmetics, rubber products, etc. Asia Pacific is also anticipated to grow at a relatively higher CAGR as compared to other regions and is expected to remain a lucrative market throughout the forecast period. North America is anticipated to hold a significant share in the global white carbon market. This is due to the large OEM base for the automotive industry in the region. Other regions such as Latin America are projected to grow at a healthy CAGR over the outlook period. Japan and Europe are also projected to show steady growth in the global white carbon market. Middle East and Africa is anticipated to show relatively sluggish growth over the forecast period.

Global White Carbon Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global White Carbon market include:

Evonik Industries AG, PPG Industries Inc., Oriental Silicas Corporation, W.R. Grace & Co, Tosoh Silica Corporation, Solvay SA, Huber Engineered Materials, Supersil Silica India Pvt. Ltd. And Sunshine Industries.

Global White Carbon Market by Geography:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

