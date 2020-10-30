Legal Marijuana Market Outlook To 2026: Top Companies In Market, Trends & Growth Factors And Details For Business Development

AllTheResearch’s published a research report on the Legal Marijuana market, which represents a study for the period from 2020 to 2026. The research provides a near look at the market scenario and dynamics impacting its growth. This report highlights the crucial developments along with other events happening in the market which are marking on the growth and opening doors for future growth in the coming years. Additionally, the report is built based on the macro- and micro-economic factors and historical data that can influence the growth.

The global Legal Marijuana market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 21.2% during the forecast period.

Key Players:

The global Legal Marijuana market has been comprehensively analyzed and the different companies that occupy a large percentage of the market share in the regions mentioned have been listed out in the report. Industry trends that are popular and are causing a resurgence in the market growth are identified. A strategic profile of the companies is also carried out to identify the various subsidiaries that they own in the different regions and who are responsible for daily operations in these regions.

The Key Players Covered in Legal Marijuana Market Study are:

Aphria Inc. (Canada)

MedReLeaf Corp. (Canada)

Sprott Inc.(Canada)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co.(US)

Canopy Growth Corp.(Canada)

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (UK)

Aurora Cannabis Inc.(Canada)

Insys Therapeutics Inc. (US) and CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. (Canada)

Legal Marijuana Market Segmentation

Legal Marijuana market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2026, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Market Segmentation by Type:

Concentrates

Capsules

Edibles

Buds

Oil

Others

Market Segmentation by Applications:

Chronic Pain

Mental Disorders

Cancer

Others

COVID-19 Impact on Legal Marijuana Market:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought along a global recession, which has impacted several industries. Along with this impact COVID Pandemic has also generated few new business opportunities for Legal Marijuana Market. Overall competitive landscape and market dynamics of Legal Marijuana has been disrupted due to this pandemic. All these disruptions and impacts has been analysed quantifiably in this report, which is backed by market trends, events and revenue shift analysis. COVID impact analysis also covers strategic adjustments for Tier 1, 2 and 3 players of Legal Marijuana Market.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Legal Marijuana consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Legal Marijuana market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Legal Marijuana manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Legal Marijuana with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Legal Marijuana submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

