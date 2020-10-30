Chemical Sensors Market foreseen to grow exponentially over 2018 to 2028

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Chemical Sensors industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Chemical Sensors and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

For clearer understanding of the global Chemical Sensors market, analysts have segmented the market. The segmentation has been done on the basis of application, technology, and users. Each segment has been further explained with the help of graphs figures. This breakdown of the market gives the readers an objective view of the global Chemical Sensors market, which is essential to make sound investments.

Competitive Landscape

Leveraging advancements in nanotechnology Vaporsens, a leading player operating in the chemical sensor market, joined hands with the Utah Department of Environmental Quality in 2018 for the development of a network of nanofiber chemical sensors to monitor the concentration of toxins in the air in real time.

To capitalize on the growing demand for chemical sensors in healthcare diagnostics, JMR Innovation GmbH developed a prototype named SniffPhone, a portable device which uses nanotechnology-based chemical sensors to detect gastric cancer in a patient from their exhaled breath.

Burgeoning demand for chemical sensors in the food processing industry is creating lucrative opportunities for manufacturers in the chemical sensors market. Banking on the trend, iSense LLC is in the midst of manufacturing a portable optoelectronic nose which will be using chemical sensors for monitoring freshness of meat products and helping in the identification of fraudulent whiskeys.

Intensifying innovations in the chemical sensors market continue to accelerate with REDFINCH, an association of eight European research institutes, announcing the development of high-performance and cost-effective chemical sensors using silicon mid-infrared photonic integrated circuits.

Other leading players operating in the chemical sensors market include Spec Sensors, Design West Technologies, Innovative Sensor Technology IST AG, Bioinspira, Inc., Spec Sensors, and Dioxide Materials.

Segmentation of the chemical sensors market on the basis of type:

Gas

Electrochemical

Others

Segmentation of the chemical sensors market on the basis of application:

Presence/Absence

Quality/Quantity

Identity

Concentration

Segmentation of the chemical sensors market on the basis of end use industry:

Chemical

Oil and Natural Gas

Pharmaceutical

Others

The Middle East and Africa region has a well-established oil and natural gas industry, which is growing moderately, and the chemical industry in the region has also been registering a moderate growth rate. The growth of these industries is expected to drive the market for chemical sensors in the near future. Europe, with growing chemical and pharmaceutical industries, is expected to boost the sales of chemical sensors. North America holds a 5% share in the global population and is expected to create a platform for the sales of chemical sensors used for household purposes. The growth of chemical and pharmaceutical industries in the North America region is also expected to aid the market growth of chemical sensors.

India and China have registered remarkable growth in chemical and pharmaceutical industries in the recent years, which in turn is driving the market growth of chemical sensors. The Latin America region is expected to witness significant growth in the sales of chemical sensors, owing to the moderately growing chemical industry in the region. Further, the region’s oil and natural gas industry has good scope for growth in the near future, which will drive the market growth of chemical sensors.

Examples of some of the market participants identified in the chemical sensors market include,

Innovative Sensor Technology IST AG

Vaporsens

Design West Technologies

JLM Innovation GmbH

Intelligent optical Systems Inc.

Bioinspira, Inc.

Spec Sensors

Dioxide Materials

Isense LLC

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

