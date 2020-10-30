Global COPD Drug Delivery Devices Market Industry Outlook Size, Incredible Potential, Stagnant Progress According to New Research Reportc

The chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) drug delivery devices have garnered significant popularity in the past few decades, owing to consistent advancements in technology and development of innovative products. Inhaled medication has emerged as one of the most reliable and effective treatments for a broad range of respiratory diseases such as COPD and asthma. Within the COPD drug delivery devices market, focus on product innovation has gained significant momentum in the past 60 years – beginning from the advent of pressurized metered-dose inhalers. At present, although more than 230 devices and drug formulations are available, disease control continues to remain a major challenge.

In the current COPD drug delivery devices market landscape, digital drug delivery devices are garnering significant popularity. Trends suggest a gradual shift toward improved digital inhalation devices primarily used to treat patients suffering from respiratory diseases, including asthma and COPD. In recent times, focus on the development of novel drug delivery devices and systems has gained significant momentum in the pharmaceutical sector. In their bid to improve patient outcomes, stakeholders operating in the current market space are increasingly focusing on product development by adopting a patient-centric model.

Key players operating in the COPD drug delivery devices market are enhancing the designs of conventional drug delivery devices to improve patient outcomes. In terms of type, the digital devices segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period (2019-2027), a higher CAGR growth than the manual devices segment, which is poised to grow at a CAGR of ~4% during the forecast period. Increase in the adoption of digital COPD drug delivery devices is expected to address the problems that conventional drug delivery techniques were incompetent in solving.

Leading players analyzed in the report are – AstraZeneca Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH GlaxoSmithKline plc Novartis AG Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Merck & Co., Inc. Cipla Inc. Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Koninklijke Philips N.V. PARI GmbH Omron Corporation



