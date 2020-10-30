Global Automated CPR Devices Market: Emerging Trends, Business Growth Opportunities, Major Driving Factors

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is an emergency and lifesaving technique consists of chest compression and artificial ventilation. CPR is performed to maintain the blood flow and oxygenation to brain in case of cardiac arrest. CPR main function is to maintain partial flow of oxygenated blood to brain and heart. The main purpose is to delay tissue death to achieve successful resuscitation and protecting brain from permanent damage.

Increasing number of incidences has shown that manual chest compression in CPR is not effective as compared to actual clinical setting. Recent clinical investigations have demonstrated that improved hemodynamic effect and better coronary perfusion and increase incidence of return of spontaneous circulation can be achieved by mechanical and automated compression devices.

Global Automated CPR Devices Market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand:

Effective CPR can improve the survival rate of patients with cardiac arrest. It has been found that the quality of CPR performed by healthcare professionals in hospital and out of the hospital is poor. Assessment of CPR practices by medical professionals revealed that chest compressions are few and ineffective and have significant pauses during compression that results in decrease of survival rate. Automated CPR devices have overcome these drawbacks by the use of mechanical automated chest compression device, which may lead to improve perfusion pressures by overcoming the drawbacks of conventional manual CPR. Clinical and laboratory studies have shown, blood pressure level getting normal with automatic chest compression devices and enhanced neurological outcomes following extended cardiac arrest. According to American Heart Association, around 92 percent victims of sudden cardiac arrest die before reaching to hospital. According to statistics it has been proved if more people are aware of CPR, more lives could be saved.

The automated CPR devices market is highly developing due to the participation of many new players in this market. New entrants are focusing on new technologies and introducing new product into the market. In addition, the market is expected to witness a high growth rate due to the growing demand for better products.

The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global Automated CPR Devices market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in entering the global Automated CPR Devices market.

Key Players of Global Automated CPR Devices Market:

Some of the major players in automated cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) market are ZOLL Medical Corporation, Zhuhai Kindway Medical Science & Technology Co., Ltd, CPR Medical Devices, Inc., Medtronic, Inc.

