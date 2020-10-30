Airway/Lung Stent Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Current Demand, and Development Report

Airway/lung stents are being used largely for the treatment of airway/lung diseases. Moreover, healthcare providers are adopting bronchoscopy as the procedure in the placement of stents during the treatment. Airway/lung stents are facing various challenges in form of complications such as stent infection, migration, and granulation tissue. Hence, companies are adopting new technologies such as biodegradable stents, drug-eluting airway stents and 3D printing to offer a better product.

High prevalence of tobacco smoking, the rapid rise in aging population and increasing incidence of lung cancer are major factors driving the demand for airway/lung stent. Although primary and metastatic lung cancer is treated with the help of airway/lung stent, various new treatments for lung diseases and the lack of skilled professionals are acting as restraints in the airway/lung stent market. Airway stent therapy is being used by hospitals, especially in the case of lung cancer diagnosed at a later stage in order to open the airway blocked by a tumor.

Global Airway/Lung Stent market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand

According to a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global market for airway/lung stents is likely to experience steady growth, increasing to 5.7% CAGR during 2017-2026. The global market for airway/lung stent is also estimated to bring in US$ 130.4 million revenue by 2026 end.

Metal to Emerge as the Most Preferred Material for Airway/Lung Stents

Metal is likely to emerge as one of the most preferred materials for airway/lung stents. By the end of 2026, metal airway/lung stent is estimated to bring in close to US$ 100 million revenue. Metal stents are gaining popularity due to the ease of insertion. These stents can also be placed in an outpatient setting with the help of flexible bronchoscopy using local anesthesia. Owing to the thin walls, metal stents are beneficial in managing malignant tracheobronchial obstruction. Moreover, most of the metal stents are radio-opaque and are offer a great degree of expandability.

Technological developments have resulted in the expansion of the application areas of existing cell separation techniques. This is further supported by the increasing patient pool across the globe. Transparency Market Research (TMR) recently published an extensive study on the Airway/Lung Stent market, with a positive perspective of the industry, owing to the aforementioned factors. The study unveils the key elements driving industry growth, while elaborating the developments witnessed across the Airway/Lung Stent market.

Key Players of Airway/Lung Stent Market Report:

Zeus Industrial Products Inc., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA (Saint Gobain Performance Plastics), W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V., Honeywell International, Inc., The Chemours Company, Daikin Industries Ltd., Asahi Glass Co. Ltd., 3M Company, E.I. Dupont DE Nemours & Company, and Solvay SA, are the prominent players in the global market for airway/lung stent.

