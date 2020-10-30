Strategic Focus on Automation-as-a-Service Market by 2027

The global automation-as-a-service market accounted for US$ 2.79 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.5% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 23.40 Bn in 2027. The increasing adoption of digital solutions by different industry verticals and growing need for error-free and timely processes are few of the factors driving the automation-as-a-service market worldwide. However, s frequent alterations in operating procedures and business rules impacting the efficiency, which in turn may restrain the future growth of automation-as-a-service market. Despite these limitations, entry of new players focusing on emerging economies is projected to have a positive impact on the growth of the automation-as-a-service market in the coming years.

Some of the key players of Automation-as-a-Service Market:

Accenture PLC, Automation Anywhere, Inc., Blue Prism Group plc, HCL Technologies Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NICE Ltd., Pegasystems Inc, and UiPath among others.

The Global Automation-as-a-Service Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Major Regions play vital role in Automation-as-a-Service market are:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Automation-as-a-Service market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Automation-as-a-Service market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

