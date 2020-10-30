Fuel Card Market Regional Data Analysis 2018 – 2028

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Fuel Card industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Fuel Card and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

Global Fuel Card Market Overview:

Fact.MR has evaluated the global Fuel Card market in its latest research report. The research report, titled [Global Fuel Card Market 2020 by Key Countries, Companies, Type and Application], presents a detailed analysis of the drivers and restraints impacting the overall market. Analysts have studied the key trends defining the trajectory of the market. The research report also includes an assessment of the achievements made by the players in the global Fuel Card market so far. It also notes the key trends in the market that are likely to be lucrative. The research report aims to provide an unbiased and a comprehensive outlook of the global Fuel Card market to the readers.

Global Fuel Card Market: Segmentation

For clearer understanding of the global Fuel Card market, analysts have segmented the market. The segmentation has been done on the basis of application, technology, and users. Each segment has been further explained with the help of graphs figures. This breakdown of the market gives the readers an objective view of the global Fuel Card market, which is essential to make sound investments.

Competitive Landscape

In April 2019, Radius Payment Solutions – a U.K.-based payment and fleet services company – announced it has acquired Plant-i – a leading provider of telematics and detailed risk management solutions for the construction sector. With this acquisition, Radius Payment Solutions will add Plant-i’s 25,000 assets to its portfolio to become one of the largest telematics company with over 120,000 devices.

In March 2019, FleetCor Technologies, Inc. – a leading provider of fuel cards and workforce payment services – announced that it has entered a definitive agreement with Nvoicepay, Inc. – a developer of accounts payable (AP) software for domestic and international b2b payments. With this acquisition, the company aims to expand its Corporate Payments portfolio by incorporating Nvoicepay’s automated AP solutions, which could help FleetCor to manage full disbursement of accounts payables, including both domestic and international payables, for businesses.

In March 2019, WEX Inc. – a U.S.-based provider of payment solutions – announced that it will acquire the fuel card business of EG Group – a European fuel station and convenience retailer. The company aims to broaden its fuel card acceptance in attractive European markets through the independent fuel card network developed by EG Group’s fuel card business. With this acquisition, the company also aims to reduce its sensitivity to retail fuel prices while strengthening its position in Europe.

In November 2018, Edenred – a leading French stakeholder in the fuel card market – announced that it has entered an agreement to acquire Corporate Spending Innovations (CSI) – a U.S.-based developer and provider of automated corporate payment software. The company announced that this acquisition is in line with the company’s Fast Forward strategy to strengthen its position in the buoyant corporate payment industry.

Leading players in the fuel card market profiled in the Fact.MR report include Fuel Genie (Worldline IT Services Ltd.), H24 (Ingenico Group), Valero Energy Corporation, Eurowag (W.A.G. payment solutions, a.s.), Hoyer GmbH, 360Fuelcard, Exxon Mobil Corporation, BP Plc., Royal Dutch Shell Plc., Total S.A., Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Repsol, S.A., Petro-Canada Superpass (Suncor Energy Inc.), Voyager Fleet Card, Radius Payment Solutions, and DKV Euro Service (DKV Mobility Services Group).

Fuel Card Market – Additional Insight

Demand for Fuel Credit Cards to Surge Rapidly; Commercial Fleet Remains Target for Providers

Leading players in the fuel card market are working towards establishing a strong network of payment software developers, fuel companies, as well as financial institutions to meet the increasing demand for fuel credit cards. Though universal fuel cards are among the most popular types of fuel cards, fuel credit cards are rapidly becoming conventional among end-users, especially across commercial fleet.

To capitalize on the rapidly increasing demand for fuel credit cards, a mounting number of world’s leading financial service companies are entering the fuel card market. As commercial fleet has expanded rapidly with growing urbanization and industrialization, commercial fleet remains the primary target for market players.

Scope of the Report

Research Methodology

A recent study published by Fact.MR analyzes growth of the global fuel card market to provide readers with exclusive and actionable market insights. This study is backed by a two-step research process which is inclusive of various primary and secondary resources.

The primary research methodology includes discussions with experts of fuel card industry and information gathered after interviewing other stakeholders. In the secondary process, detailed information about the fuel card market is garnered through various resources such as company annual reports, trade journals, paid resources, press releases, and other publications relevant to fuel card.

After studying industry-validated information about the fuel card market, qualitative conclusions about the prospects of the market can be reached. Findings from these two main processes were used to determine an accurate and exhaustive forecast of global fuel card market for the period from 2018 to 2028.

Global Fuel Card Market: Regional Segmentation

To understand the changing political scenario, analysts have regionally segmented the market. This gives an overview of the political and socio-economic status of the regions that is expected to impact the market dynamic.

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Global Fuel Card Market: Research Methodology

Fact.MR uses a unique investigative approach to make an accurate assessment of the global Fuel Card market. To begin with, the analysis has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies. The information has been authenticated by market expert through valuable commentary. Research analysts have also conducted exhaustive interviews with market-relevant questions to collate this research report.

Global Fuel Card Market: Competitive Rivalry

The research report also studied the key players operating in the global Fuel Card market. It has evaluated and elucidated the research and development statuses of these companies, their financial outlooks, and their expansion plans for the forecast period. In addition, the research report also includes the list of strategic initiatives that clearly explain the achievements of the companies in the recent past.

