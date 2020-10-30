Bench Vices Market Share, Size, Regional Trend, Future Growth, Leading Players Updates, Industry Demand, Current and Future Plans by Forecast to 2027

Ameco Research indicates that the global Bench Vices market is expected to surge at a steady rate in the coming years, as economies flourish.

The global Bench Vices report will deliver a detailed analysis of factors that are affecting the growth of the global market. The provided quantitative and qualitative data in the report is collected through extensive primary and secondary research. The collected data is validated through industry experts and then compiled in the final dispatch report. The global Bench Vices report provides a detailed analysis according to the particular region/countries. It covers the insights of the particular segment according to the country.

The report also provides a consumption and production overview of products that aid players in making strategic business decisions. The analysis also provided in terms of manufacturing cost structure analysis, labor costs, manufacturing expenses, and raw material cost in accordance with the respective market.

The global Bench Vices market report will cover a complete study of the major region/countries such as the US, European Union, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and ROW and the one that accounts major revenue share in the target market and are expected to grow over the forecast period. The data provides detailed insights related to the production and consumption of the product according to the particular region/country.

The provided report covers the detailed value and volume of the product that is used in the end-use industries. It also covers the data on the players that hold the major revenue share in the target market. The company profile section covers the company snapshot providing detailed information of the company i.e. company website, establishment date, headquarters, etc. it also displays the information on the company presence across the globe and their sale according to the region through the pie chart. The detailed overview of the product/service offered by the company is covered in the report.

The report will deliver an overview of the competitive landscape along with the players position in the respective market and also the data related to the top five and the top three major players operating in the market.

Segment by Type

Mechanical Vises

Hydraulic Vises

Pneumatic Vises

Segment by Application

Offline Sales

Online Sales

The major vendors covered:

Kurt Manufacturing Company

Gerardi

KITAGAWA

Hilma-Römheld (ROEMHELD Group )

Wilton Tools

Yaiwan Jinguang Tools

GRESSEL AG

ALLMATIC-Jakob Spannsysteme

Jergens

Stanley Tools

LANG Technik

Georg Kesel

OMIL Srl

HERBERT

RÖHM

Fresmak

SPREITZER

OK-VISE

Jesan Kovo

Raptor Workholding Products

5th Axis

Major Points of Table Of Content:

Global Bench Vices Market Research Report 2020-2027

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bench Vices Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Bench Vices Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Bench Vices Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Mechanical Vises

1.4.3 Hydraulic Vises

1.4.4 Pneumatic Vises

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Bench Vices Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Offline Sales

1.5.3 Online Sales

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Bench Vices Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Bench Vices Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Bench Vices Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Bench Vices, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Bench Vices Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Bench Vices Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Bench Vices Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Bench Vices Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Bench Vices Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Bench Vices Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Bench Vices Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Bench Vices Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Bench Vices Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Bench Vices Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Bench Vices Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Bench Vices Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Bench Vices Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Bench Vices Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bench Vices Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Bench Vices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Bench Vices Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Bench Vices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Bench Vices Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Bench Vices Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Bench Vices Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Bench Vices Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Bench Vices Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Bench Vices Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Bench Vices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Bench Vices Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Bench Vices Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Bench Vices Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Bench Vices Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Bench Vices Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Bench Vices Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Bench Vices Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Bench Vices Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Bench Vices Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Bench Vices Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Bench Vices Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Bench Vices Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Bench Vices Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Bench Vices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Bench Vices Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Bench Vices Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Bench Vices Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Bench Vices Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Bench Vices Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Bench Vices Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Bench Vices Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Bench Vices Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Bench Vices Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Bench Vices Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Bench Vices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Bench Vices Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Bench Vices Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Bench Vices Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Bench Vices Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Bench Vices Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Bench Vices Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Bench Vices Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Bench Vices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Bench Vices Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Bench Vices Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Bench Vices Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Bench Vices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Bench Vices Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Bench Vices Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Bench Vices Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Bench Vices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Bench Vices Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Bench Vices Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Bench Vices Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Bench Vices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Bench Vices Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Bench Vices Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Bench Vices Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Bench Vices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Bench Vices Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Bench Vices Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Bench Vices Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Bench Vices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Bench Vices Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Bench Vices Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Bench Vices Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.2 Gerardi

12.2.1 Gerardi Corporation Information

12.2.2 Gerardi Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Gerardi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Gerardi Bench Vices Products Offered

12.2.5 Gerardi Recent Development

12.3 KITAGAWA

12.3.1 KITAGAWA Corporation Information

12.3.2 KITAGAWA Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 KITAGAWA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 KITAGAWA Bench Vices Products Offered

12.3.5 KITAGAWA Recent Development

12.4 Hilma-Römheld (ROEMHELD Group )

12.4.1 Hilma-Römheld (ROEMHELD Group ) Corporation Information

12.4.2 Hilma-Römheld (ROEMHELD Group ) Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Hilma-Römheld (ROEMHELD Group ) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Hilma-Römheld (ROEMHELD Group ) Bench Vices Products Offered

12.4.5 Hilma-Römheld (ROEMHELD Group ) Recent Development

12.5 Wilton Tools

12.5.1 Wilton Tools Corporation Information

12.5.2 Wilton Tools Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Wilton Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Wilton Tools Bench Vices Products Offered

12.5.5 Wilton Tools Recent Development

12.6 Yaiwan Jinguang Tools

12.6.1 Yaiwan Jinguang Tools Corporation Information

12.6.2 Yaiwan Jinguang Tools Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Yaiwan Jinguang Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Yaiwan Jinguang Tools Bench Vices Products Offered

12.6.5 Yaiwan Jinguang Tools Recent Development

12.7 GRESSEL AG

12.7.1 GRESSEL AG Corporation Information

12.7.2 GRESSEL AG Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 GRESSEL AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 GRESSEL AG Bench Vices Products Offered

12.7.5 GRESSEL AG Recent Development

12.8 ALLMATIC-Jakob Spannsysteme

12.8.1 ALLMATIC-Jakob Spannsysteme Corporation Information

12.8.2 ALLMATIC-Jakob Spannsysteme Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 ALLMATIC-Jakob Spannsysteme Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 ALLMATIC-Jakob Spannsysteme Bench Vices Products Offered

12.8.5 ALLMATIC-Jakob Spannsysteme Recent Development

12.9 Jergens

12.9.1 Jergens Corporation Information

12.9.2 Jergens Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Jergens Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Jergens Bench Vices Products Offered

12.9.5 Jergens Recent Development

12.10 Stanley Tools

12.10.1 Stanley Tools Corporation Information

12.10.2 Stanley Tools Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Stanley Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Stanley Tools Bench Vices Products Offered

12.10.5 Stanley Tools Recent Development

12.12 Georg Kesel

12.12.1 Georg Kesel Corporation Information

12.12.2 Georg Kesel Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Georg Kesel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Georg Kesel Products Offered

12.12.5 Georg Kesel Recent Development

12.13 OMIL Srl

12.13.1 OMIL Srl Corporation Information

12.13.2 OMIL Srl Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 OMIL Srl Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 OMIL Srl Products Offered

12.13.5 OMIL Srl Recent Development

12.14 HERBERT

12.14.1 HERBERT Corporation Information

12.14.2 HERBERT Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 HERBERT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 HERBERT Products Offered

12.14.5 HERBERT Recent Development

12.15 RÖHM

12.15.1 RÖHM Corporation Information

12.15.2 RÖHM Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 RÖHM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 RÖHM Products Offered

12.15.5 RÖHM Recent Development

12.16 Fresmak

12.16.1 Fresmak Corporation Information

12.16.2 Fresmak Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Fresmak Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Fresmak Products Offered

12.16.5 Fresmak Recent Development

12.17 SPREITZER

12.17.1 SPREITZER Corporation Information

12.17.2 SPREITZER Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 SPREITZER Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 SPREITZER Products Offered

12.17.5 SPREITZER Recent Development

12.18 OK-VISE

12.18.1 OK-VISE Corporation Information

12.18.2 OK-VISE Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 OK-VISE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 OK-VISE Products Offered

12.18.5 OK-VISE Recent Development

12.19 Jesan Kovo

12.19.1 Jesan Kovo Corporation Information

12.19.2 Jesan Kovo Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Jesan Kovo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Jesan Kovo Products Offered

12.19.5 Jesan Kovo Recent Development

12.20 Raptor Workholding Products

12.20.1 Raptor Workholding Products Corporation Information

12.20.2 Raptor Workholding Products Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Raptor Workholding Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 Raptor Workholding Products Products Offered

12.20.5 Raptor Workholding Products Recent Development

12.21 5th Axis

12.21.1 5th Axis Corporation Information

12.21.2 5th Axis Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 5th Axis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.21.4 5th Axis Products Offered

12.21.5 5th Axis Recent Development

…

