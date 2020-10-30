Ferrite Beads Market To Show Startling Growth During Forecast Period 2020–2027

Ferrite bead is a passive component used to suppress high frequency noise in electronic circuits. Ferrite beads are also called ferried choke, core, ring, or block.

Rise in Demand from Automotive Industry to Drive Global Market Expansion

Ferrite beads have major applications in automotive and transportation industries.

The use of electronic toll systems, emergency communications systems, vehicle to everything (V2X) communication, etc. has increased with technological developments.

These electronic devices release high frequency noise, which is controlled by ferrite beads. Hence, ferrite beads are increasingly being used in the automotive industry

The above mentioned factors are anticipated to propel the growth of global ferrite beads market throughout the research study.

Innovations and Product Launch to Offer Growth Opportunities

As the global market is fragmented among several regional and international players, product differentiation became the crucial part for the players. The companies operating in global ferrite beads market are focused on research and development activities in order to achieve technical competence

For instance, In August 2017, L-com introduced a new line of USB cables, USB 2.0 and USB 3.0, integrated with ferrite beads. These cables are designed to suppress high frequency noise in an environment where high electromagnetic interface can harm USB connected devices.

In May 2018, Murata manufacturing announced the launch of a new high impedance ferrite bead into their BLM03EB_SH series. This new ferrite bead is of 0201 inch size (0.6 x 0.3 mm) GHZ band, designed for safety and automotive powertrain applications.

These initiatives taken by the key players are anticipated to create new opportunities for the growth of the global market in future.

North America to Lead Global Ferrite Beads Market