Latest News 2020: Petroleum Solvent Market by Coronavirus-COVID19 Impact Analysis With Top Manufacturers Analysis | Top Players: Sinopec, PetroChina, Gguangjv Energy, British Petroleum, Royal Dutch Shell, etc. | InForGrowth

The Global Petroleum Solvent Market market report cover an overview of the segments and sub-segmentations including the product types, applications, companies & regions.

The report features unique and relevant factors that are likely to have a significant impact on the Petroleum Solvent market during the forecast period. This report also includes the COVID-19 pandemic impact analysis on the Petroleum Solvent market.

Market Segmentation:

The segmentation of the Petroleum Solvent market has been offered on the basis of product type, application, Major Key Players and region. Every segment has been analyzed in detail, and data pertaining to the growth of each segment has been included in the analysis

Top Players Listed in the Petroleum Solvent Market Report are

Sinopec

PetroChina

Gguangjv Energy

British Petroleum

Royal Dutch Shell

Chevron

Exxon Mobil

KPC

Devon Energy

Sonatrach

Statoil

ConocoPhillips

Total

CNOOC

Rosneft Oil. Based on type, report split into

Solvent Oil No.70

Solvent Oil No.90 (Petroleum Ether)

Solvent Oil No.120 (Rubber Solvent Oil)

Solvent Oil No.180 (Aviation Washing Oil)

Solvent Oil No.190 (Industrial Gasoline)

Solvent Oil No.200 (Pine Perfume). Based on Application Petroleum Solvent market is segmented into

Industrial Solvent

Chemical Reagent

Thinner for Paints and Pigments

Extractant for Active Ingredient

Detergent for Parts