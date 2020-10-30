Growing Investments Towards R&D Activities to Provide an Impetus to the Growth of Disodium EDTA Market 2018 – 2026

Global “Disodium EDTA market”- Report defines the vital growth factors, opportunities and market segment of top players during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. The report Disodium EDTA offers a complete market outlook and development rate during the past, present, and the forecast period, with concise study, Disodium EDTA market effectively defines the market value, volume, price trend, and development opportunities. The comprehensive, versatile and up-to-date information on Disodium EDTA market is provided in this report.

Some of the leading players of global disodium EDTA market include AzkoNobel N.V., Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp., Finoric LLC, The Dow Chemical Company, Zhonglan Industry Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, ChemSol LLC, LabChem Inc., Rajvi Enterprise, Shivam Agro Industries, New Alliance Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd., Aadhunik Industries.

In September 2015, ChemPoint EMEA B.V. expanded the marketing deal with Dow Chemical for the Food-Grade EDTA. It is a disodium EDTA that is used as an agent for food applications. The ChemPoint EMEA B.V. will provide order high level of formulation support fulfillment, sales and marketing for the product.

AzkoNobel and Viachem are in a partnership for the production of disodium EDTA. Its previous product Dissolvine E-Ca-10 was rebranded to Solvitar – keeping food fresh, to differentiate and emphasize the quality and high purity of the product.

The disodium EDTA needs approvals from the internationally recognized standards for its use in minute quantities in the food preparations. The FSSC 22000 certificate from the internationally recognized standard ISO 22000 and PAS 220 from the British Standards Institute(BSI) is necessary. The Global Food Safety Initiative(GFSI) approves these certifications.

It is also safe for use in Over-the-counter (OTC) personal care products as approved by the Cosmetic Ingredient Review (CIR) Expert Panel.

The regulatory approval for disodium EDTA for use in the cosmetics and food industry has led to increased demand of the product by the manufacturers. Addition of disodium EDTA in products has been very useful but the government approval has diversified the use of disodium EDTA. The manufacturers are also gaining certification of FSSC 22000 and PAS 220 to have a better opportunity in the market in comparison with the others. Also, there is extensive research going on disodium EDTA which increases the end use application of these products.

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from Disodium EDTA industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments of the Disodium EDTA. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

