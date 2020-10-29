Sales in the Biofortification Market Expected to Grow as Demand from End-Use Industries Gathers Pace 2018 – 2028

Biofortification Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Biofortification is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Biofortification in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Biofortification Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Key Players

Some of the key players in global Biofortification market include Syngenta AG, Bayer, BASF SE, DowDuPont, Agro Bioscience Inc., Charles Rivers, Intertek, and others. More companies are looking forward to invest in the global Biofortification market with growing demand and upcoming opportunities.

Opportunities for Market Participants

The global Biofortification Market is on the rise and thus has many opened many opportunities for existing as well as new market participants. The lower of government regulations over Biofortification activities has opened opportunities for the players to explore and innovate the products. The growing needs for fortified crops in developing and underdeveloped region opens opportunities for Biofortification market participants to expand in the emerging region and increase their market presence.

Recent Developments in Biofortification Market

In November 2018, Intertek developed its services and local capabilities in its laboratory in Mozambique with a vision to help the company grow its business in the East African region.

Global Biofortification Market: A Regional Outlook

The global Biofortification market can be regionally segmented as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific region is expected to be the dominant region in global Biofortification market owing to strong advancements in the agricultural sector as well as growing demand for high nutritive foods from countries like China, Japan, and India. Latin America, as well as MEA region, is expected to have rapid growth in global Biofortification market.

The Biofortification Market report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

