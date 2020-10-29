Ambulatory Services Market Trends, COVID-19 Impact, Growth Outlook, Size Analysis, Key Players, Future Insights, Share Value and Forecast By 2025

Ambulatory Services Market Trends, Growth and Size Analysis By Type (Primary care Offices, Medical Specialty, Ambulatory Surgery, Outpatient Departments (OPDs) and others) and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa) – Forecast till 2025

Ambulatory Services Market Synopsis

According to Market Research Future Reports (MRFR), the global ambulatory services market is estimated to record a CAGR of 5.1%, and hold a substantial value of USD 3906.8 million by the end of 2025. The rapid urbanization and the growing population are estimated to escalate the global ambulatory services market 2020. Owing to the developing technology, various medical methods and surgeries have adopted the ambulatory services. The rapid transformations, development in biomedical, and genetics has resulted in a significant growth of the ambulatory market at a global front. Further, it is a cost-effective method and a convenient facility for the patient. The method provides various benefits, such as efficiency in diagnosis, treatment process, and prognosis, therefore the government has taken various initiatives to promote the method.

Various initiatives taken by the government is estimated to propel the market significantly in the forthcoming period. Further, the emerging economies play a primary role in intensifying the market owing to the improved healthcare services and the growth in economic status. On the contrary, the concerns with respect to the data security and the regulatory and operational uncertainties are estimated to restrain the market. Nevertheless, the recent developments in the ambulatory services and the healthcare services are estimated to give various opportunities for market expansion in the forthcoming period.

Ambulatory Services Market Regional Analysis

North America is projected to lead the ambulatory services market by procuring the largest market share. The increasing incidence of chronic diseases and the presence of an efficient healthcare infrastructure in the region is estimated to be the most important factor influencing the regional market. Further, the region is also experiencing a rise in healthcare expenditure, which favors the market significantly. Also, the presence of established players positively affects the regional market.

Europe is estimated to grow owing to the increased R&D, and a developed healthcare infrastructure. Further, the increasing healthcare funds is estimated to fuel the regional market further.

The APAC region is estimated to be the most lucrative market during the forecast period. The increasing geriatric population, rapid development in the healthcare sector, and the increasing healthcare expenditure are some of the factors driving the regional market.

The Middle East and African region is estimated to experience a steady growth during the forecast period. The growth in the region can be attributed to the growing investment in research and development, and developing infrastructure and technology.

Ambulatory Services Market Segmentation

The segmented study of the global ambulatory services is done by type and region.

Based on type, the global ambulatory services are primary care offices, medical specialty, ambulatory surgery, outpatient departments (OPDS), and emergency departments

Based on the region, the global ambulatory services are the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Ambulatory Services Market Key Players

AmSurg Corp (US), Surgical Care Affiliates (US), Surgery Partners (US), HCA Holdings, Inc (US), Healthway Medical Group (Singapore), SurgCenter (US), and Trillium Health Partners (Canada), are some of the prominent players of the global ambulatory services market.

Ambulatory Services Industry News

McCarthy Building Companies, a US based company, has completed the Omaha VA Ambulatory Care Center, a 157,000-square-foot, three-story outpatient facility for veterans in Omaha, Nebraska.

Eye specialist Optimax Holdings Bhd, a Malay’s multi-award winning eyes care center, has announced that it will expand its ambulatory care center network by converting the existing Seremban specialists center to be an ambulatory care center. The company would also develop other centers by purchasing new equipment by increasing its presence in areas with the geriatric population.

