Growth of the Fluid bed systems Market on the Demand for 2017 – 2025

Segmentation

Fluid bed systems market can be segmented by end-use industry type, product type, product flow type, application type, production capacity type and region type globally

Fluid bed systems market can be segmented by end-use industry type as follow:-

Pharmaceutical

Nutraceutical

Chemical

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics

Fluid bed systems market can be segmented by product flow type as follow:-

Horizontal

Vertical

Fluid bed systems market can be segmented by application type as follow:-

Drying

Granulation

Coating

pelletizing

Fluid bed systems market can be segmented by production capacity type as follow:-

Lab scale production (10 g to 4 kg)

Pilot scale production (10 kg to 30 kg)

Medium scale production (50 kg to 300 kg)

Large scale production (up to 700 kg)

Fluid bed systems market can be segmented by product type as follow:-

Standard

Customized

Fluid bed systems market: Regional Outlook

Based on the geographies, global fluid bed market is segmented into seven regions includes Western Europe, North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Japan, Asia-Pacific except Japan and Middle East & Africa. Among above-mentioned regions, North America accounts high market share in global fluid bed systems market across the globe followed by Western Europe, owing to demand in pharmaceutical and chemical industries for various processes such as granulation and drying and coating. Western Europe is estimated a high growth rate in fluid bed systems market over the forecasted year due to large manufacturer and exporter of fluid bed systems across the globe. Asia-Pacific and Africa are predicted to witness a high growth rate of fluid bed systems market over the forecasted year across the globe, attributed to rapidly growing countries such as China, India, Philippines, and Kenya. Japan is estimated to see a high growth rate over the forecasted year in global fluid bed systems market due to a very large pharmaceutical market across the globe. Over the forecasted year, Brazil is predicated to see the high growth rate in global fluid bed systems market due to rapidly growing pharmaceutical market based on values across the globe.

Few prominent players of the global fluid bed systems market as follow:-

FLSmidth, Inc.

Buhler Aeroglide Corp.

Applied Chemical Technology, Inc.

B. BOHLE

Kason Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Glatt GmbH, Binzen

Spraying Systems Co

Kevin Process Technologies Pvt. Ltd

Bepex International LLC

