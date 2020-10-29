Current Trends and Future Opportunities for Application Control Market by 2027

In terms of revenue, the global application control market was valued at US$ 1.58 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2.23 Billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The rising number of cyber-attacks coupled with a significant increase in number of connected devices and access points has notably increased the demand for superior monitoring as well as controlling of enterprise applications. As a result, the demand for extensive protection and coverage of end-point access has increased significantly and subsequently gained traction among numerous industry vertical. The advancement in application control tools also have facilitated the integration of forensic control that automate the validation process, enable checks for inputs as well as data correctness as an advantages for the end users. Thus, the application control market is poised to provide numerous profitable business opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.

Some of the key players of Application Control Market:

Broadcom Corporation, Cambium Networks, Carbon Black, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Cyberark Software Ltd., Ivanti, Mcafee, LLC, Trend Micro Incorporated, Veracode, and Watchguard Technologies, Inc.

Segmentation by Component:

Solution, Services

Segmentation by Vertical:

Government and Defense, BFSI, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Others

