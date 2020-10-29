Pediatric Nasal Cannula Market Will Raise Beyond Imagination over Period 2027

The nasal cannula is the medical device used in the conditions of respiratory help for delivering supplemental oxygen or increased airflow to a patient in need. The oxygen concentration and flow rates can vary among different product types. Nowadays, there are several product types available in the nasal as per the age and size requirements. For pediatric use, a nasal cannula with smaller prongs are used, which carries 0.5-1 liter of oxygen per minute for neonates, 1-2 liters of oxygen for infants, and 1-4 liter of oxygen for older children. These pediatric nasal cannula devices are comparatively soft and gentle to the delicate facial skin of infants. The pediatric nasal cannula helps provide the right amount of oxygen to the children, which requires low-flow oxygen therapy.

Some of the key players of Pediatric Nasal Cannula Market:

Asid Bonz GmbH, BD, Besmed Health Business Corp., DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Flexicare Medical Limited, GaleMed Corporation, Medin Medical Innovations GmbH, Neotech Products, Salter Labs, Teleflex Incorporated

The Global Pediatric Nasal Cannula Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players.

Segmentation by product type:

Neonatal Nasal Cannula, Premature Nasal Cannula, Infant Nasal Cannula

Segmentation by End User:

Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care Settings, Others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Pediatric Nasal Cannula market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Pediatric Nasal Cannula market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

