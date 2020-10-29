Automotive Brake Components Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2020-2027

The global Automotive Brake Components report will deliver a detailed analysis of factors that are affecting the growth of the global market. The provided quantitative and qualitative data in the report is collected through extensive primary and secondary research. The collected data is validated through industry experts and then compiled in the final dispatch report. The global Automotive Brake Components report provides a detailed analysis according to the particular region/countries. It covers the insights of the particular segment according to the country.

The report also provides a consumption and production overview of products that aid players in making strategic business decisions. The analysis also provided in terms of manufacturing cost structure analysis, labor costs, manufacturing expenses, and raw material cost in accordance with the respective market.

The global Automotive Brake Components market report will cover a complete study of the major region/countries such as the US, European Union, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and ROW and the one that accounts major revenue share in the target market and are expected to grow over the forecast period. The data provides detailed insights related to the production and consumption of the product according to the particular region/country.

The provided report covers the detailed value and volume of the product that is used in the end-use industries. It also covers the data on the players that hold the major revenue share in the target market. The company profile section covers the company snapshot providing detailed information of the company i.e. company website, establishment date, headquarters, etc. it also displays the information on the company presence across the globe and their sale according to the region through the pie chart. The detailed overview of the product/service offered by the company is covered in the report.

The report will deliver an overview of the competitive landscape along with the players position in the respective market and also the data related to the top five and the top three major players operating in the market.

Segment by Type, the Automotive Brake Components market is segmented into

Drum Brake

Disc Brake

Other

Segment by Application, the Automotive Brake Components market is segmented into

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Table Of Content:

Global Automotive Brake Components Market Research Report 2020-2027

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Brake Components Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Automotive Brake Components Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Brake Components Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Drum Brake

1.4.3 Disc Brake

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Brake Components Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Passenger Vehicles

1.5.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive Brake Components Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automotive Brake Components Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Automotive Brake Components Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Automotive Brake Components, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Automotive Brake Components Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Automotive Brake Components Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Automotive Brake Components Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Automotive Brake Components Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Automotive Brake Components Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Automotive Brake Components Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Automotive Brake Components Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Automotive Brake Components Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Automotive Brake Components Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Brake Components Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Automotive Brake Components Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Automotive Brake Components Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Brake Components Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Brake Components Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Brake Components Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Automotive Brake Components Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Automotive Brake Components Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Automotive Brake Components Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Automotive Brake Components Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Automotive Brake Components Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Brake Components Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Automotive Brake Components Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Automotive Brake Components Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Brake Components Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Automotive Brake Components Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Automotive Brake Components Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Automotive Brake Components Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Brake Components Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Automotive Brake Components Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Automotive Brake Components Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Automotive Brake Components Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Automotive Brake Components Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Automotive Brake Components Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Automotive Brake Components Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Automotive Brake Components Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Automotive Brake Components Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Automotive Brake Components Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Automotive Brake Components Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Automotive Brake Components Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Automotive Brake Components Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Automotive Brake Components Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Automotive Brake Components Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Automotive Brake Components Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Automotive Brake Components Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Automotive Brake Components Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Automotive Brake Components Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Automotive Brake Components Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Automotive Brake Components Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Automotive Brake Components Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Automotive Brake Components Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Automotive Brake Components Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Automotive Brake Components Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Automotive Brake Components Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Automotive Brake Components Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Automotive Brake Components Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Automotive Brake Components Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Automotive Brake Components Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Automotive Brake Components Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Automotive Brake Components Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Automotive Brake Components Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Automotive Brake Components Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Automotive Brake Components Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Automotive Brake Components Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Automotive Brake Components Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Automotive Brake Components Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Automotive Brake Components Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Automotive Brake Components Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Automotive Brake Components Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Automotive Brake Components Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Brake Components Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Brake Components Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Brake Components Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Brake Components Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Automotive Brake Components Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Automotive Brake Components Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Automotive Brake Components Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Automotive Brake Components Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Brake Components Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Brake Components Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Brake Components Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Brake Components Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Continental AG

12.1.1 Continental AG Corporation Information

12.1.2 Continental AG Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Continental AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Continental AG Automotive Brake Components Products Offered

12.1.5 Continental AG Recent Development

12.2 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

12.2.1 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Corporation Information

12.2.2 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Automotive Brake Components Products Offered

12.2.5 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Recent Development

12.3 Delphi Automotive PLC

12.3.1 Delphi Automotive PLC Corporation Information

12.3.2 Delphi Automotive PLC Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Delphi Automotive PLC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Delphi Automotive PLC Automotive Brake Components Products Offered

12.3.5 Delphi Automotive PLC Recent Development

12.4 Valeo S.A

12.4.1 Valeo S.A Corporation Information

12.4.2 Valeo S.A Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Valeo S.A Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Valeo S.A Automotive Brake Components Products Offered

12.4.5 Valeo S.A Recent Development

12.5 Federal-Mogul Holdings

12.5.1 Federal-Mogul Holdings Corporation Information

12.5.2 Federal-Mogul Holdings Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Federal-Mogul Holdings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Federal-Mogul Holdings Automotive Brake Components Products Offered

12.5.5 Federal-Mogul Holdings Recent Development

12.6 Nissin Kogyo

12.6.1 Nissin Kogyo Corporation Information

12.6.2 Nissin Kogyo Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Nissin Kogyo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Nissin Kogyo Automotive Brake Components Products Offered

12.6.5 Nissin Kogyo Recent Development

12.7 Robert Bosch GmbH

12.7.1 Robert Bosch GmbH Corporation Information

12.7.2 Robert Bosch GmbH Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Robert Bosch GmbH Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Robert Bosch GmbH Automotive Brake Components Products Offered

12.7.5 Robert Bosch GmbH Recent Development

12.8 Akebono Brake Industry

12.8.1 Akebono Brake Industry Corporation Information

12.8.2 Akebono Brake Industry Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Akebono Brake Industry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Akebono Brake Industry Automotive Brake Components Products Offered

12.8.5 Akebono Brake Industry Recent Development

12.9 Magneti Marelli S.p.A

12.9.1 Magneti Marelli S.p.A Corporation Information

12.9.2 Magneti Marelli S.p.A Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Magneti Marelli S.p.A Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Magneti Marelli S.p.A Automotive Brake Components Products Offered

12.9.5 Magneti Marelli S.p.A Recent Development

12.10 Mando Corporation

12.10.1 Mando Corporation Corporation Information

12.10.2 Mando Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Mando Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Mando Corporation Automotive Brake Components Products Offered

12.10.5 Mando Corporation Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Automotive Brake Components Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Automotive Brake Components Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

