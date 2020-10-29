Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market Sales and Consumption Status

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, ‘Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027’. According to the report, the global ophthalmic ultrasound systems market was valued at US$ 2.87 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2027.

Overview

Ultrasound devices are precisely utilized as a diagnostic device tool for ophthalmic treatment procedure. Ultrasonography can be made by either A-scan, B-scan or combined scan, such as A/B-scan, A-scan, and pachymeter. B-scan offers two-dimensional cross-sectional view of the eye as well as the orbit, while A B-scan is used on the closed eyelid to view the eye. Diagnostic tools are helpful when there is difficulty in examining the eye normally.

The world is currently experiencing the pandemic of an infectious disease called COVID-19. Small practices have completely shut down, the larger ones are catering to emergencies as of now. This in turn to have a significant impact in ophthalmology. After COVID 19 outbreak ophthalmologist would start practicing again to address the pending and new cases, resulting in very low turnaround for patients for selective surgeries

North America dominate the global ophthalmic ultrasound systems market in 2018 and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Well established healthcare infrastructure, early adoption of technologically advanced products and high demand for radiation-free ultrasound and new technologies from ophthalmologists are the factors anticipated to drive the growth of ophthalmic ultrasound system market in the region

Asia Pacific is likely to be a highly lucrative market for the ophthalmic ultrasound system market and it is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Vast patient pool owing to surge in geriatric population, increasing healthcare expenditure and growing awareness for newer advanced therapies are key factors likely to boost ophthalmic ultrasound system market in Asia Pacific.

Increase in Burden of Eye Diseases Owing to Increase in Geriatric Population to Drive Global Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market

Persistent rise in geriatric population directly significantly impacts the growth and development of ophthalmology systems, as this population is highly susceptible to several health disorders as compared to younger people, including eye disorders. This creates a notable demand for effective management of the disorders and diseases, globally. Thereby drive the growth of ophthalmic ultrasound system market

Moreover, the combination of a growing and ageing population is significantly increases the total number of people with eye conditions and vision impairment, since prevalence increases with age

A-Scan Segment to Dominate Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market

In terms of product, the global ophthalmic ultrasound system market has been segmented into A-Scan, B-Scan, combined scan, pachymeter and ultrasound bio microscope (UBM). The A-Scan segment dominate the global ophthalmic ultrasound system market in 2018 and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. Rise in usage and application of the A-scan in the treatment of eye diseases is anticipated to drive the growth of segment. Combination scan segment grow at rapid CAGR during the forecast period.

Portable Segment Hold a Major Share of Global Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market

Based on modality, the global ophthalmic ultrasound system market has been classified into portable and standalone. Portable segment dominate the market in 2018 and it is grow at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Increase in preference for portable devices due to ease of handling and surge in adoption of innovative devices are the key factors anticipated to drive the growth of segment

Hospitals Segment to Dominate Global Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market

In terms of end-user, the global ophthalmic ultrasound system market has been segmented into hospitals, eye research institutes, ambulatory surgical centers and ophthalmic clinics. Preference for hospitals due to availability of advanced technologies and number of facilities provided at single site is a key factor anticipated to drive the growth of segment

North America to Dominate Global Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market

In terms of region, the global ophthalmic ultrasound system market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global ophthalmic ultrasound system market in 2018, followed by Europe.

North America accounted for major share of the global ophthalmic ultrasound system market in 2018 and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. Supportive healthcare and payer infrastructure, hub for key industry players and strategic development by key players are the major drivers of the ophthalmic ultrasound system market in the region.

The ophthalmic ultrasound system market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR from 2019 to 2027. Unmet medical needs, untapped nature of the market, and rise in health care infrastructure are the key factors for ophthalmic ultrasound system market growth in the region

Competitive Landscape

The global ophthalmic ultrasound system market is fragmented in terms of number of players. Key players in the global ophthalmic ultrasound system market include Ametek, Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Halma plc, NIDEK CO., LTD., Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd, Quantel Medical (Lumibird), Optos plc (Nikon Corporation), Escalon Medical Corp., Appasamy Associates and Micro Medical Devices, Inc.

The global ophthalmic ultrasound system market has been segmented as follows:

Global Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market, by Product A-Scan B-Scan Combined Scan Pachymeter Ultrasound Bio Microscope (UBM)

Global Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market, by Modality Portable Standalone

Global Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market, by End user Hospitals Eye Research Institutes Ambulatory Surgical Centers Ophthalmic Clinics

Global Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market, by Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



