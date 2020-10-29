Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Current Demand, and Development Report

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global portable oxygen concentrators market for the period 2018 to 2026. Rise in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), geriatric population, technological advancements, increase in healthcare expenditure, and surge in the demand for portable oxygen concentrators while traveling and its preference in homecare settings are likely to be major drivers of the global portable oxygen concentrators market during the forecast period.

The global portable oxygen concentrators market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a snapshot that provides information on various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to segments based on product, indication, end-user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market has been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and profiles of key market players, along with business overview, to project the competitive landscape of the market. The section also provides market attractiveness analysis based on region and market share analysis in terms of key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global portable oxygen concentrators market.

Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand

The global portable oxygen concentrators market is expected to reach a value of about US$ 2,482.0 Mn by the end of 2026, expanding at a high single digit CAGR during the forecast period. Rise in geriatric population, increase in incidence of respiratory diseases, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), adoption and awareness of portable oxygen concentrator (POC) products, improvement in healthcare infrastructure, and strong reimbursement policies are expected to boost the global portable oxygen concentrators market during the forecast period. Surge in the development of portable oxygen concentrators utilized for certain indications, such as improvement of sleep during severe asthma, pulmonary hypertension, cystic fibrosis, and during heart failure, is expected to propel the global portable oxygen concentrators market during the forecast period. The future of portable oxygen concentrator is bright, owing to the demand for lighter technology by customers, new competitors launching their portable oxygen concentrators in the market, and the POC support to provide mobility freedom to the geriatric patient population. However, the high cost of portable oxygen concentrators and poor reimbursement in some developing countries are expected to hamper the portable oxygen concentrators market.

The market overview section of the report explores the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that currently have a strong impact on the Portable Oxygen Concentrators market and could influence the market in the near future. Market attractiveness analysis has been provided in the market overview section in order to explain the intensity of competition in the market across different geographies. The competitive scenario among different market players is evaluated through market share analysis in the competitive landscape section of the report. All these factors would help market players to take strategic decisions in order to strengthen their positions and expand their shares in the global Portable Oxygen Concentrators market.

Key Players of Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Report:

The report includes market attractiveness analysis of the major segments that provides a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global Portable Oxygen Concentrators market. It profiles major players in the Portable Oxygen Concentrators market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments.

Major players operating in the global portable oxygen concentrators market include ResMed, Invacare Corporation, Medical Depot, Inc. dba DeVilbiss Healthcare, Precision Medical, Inc., O2 Concepts, LLC. , GCE Group, CAIRE Inc. (Chart Industries), Inogen, Besco Medical Co., LTD, and Koninklijke Philips N.V. Key players are focused on acquisitions and collaborations to enhance their footprint in the global portable oxygen concentrators market. Furthermore, companies have introduced innovative portable oxygen concentrators as a supplemental oxygen therapy for the rising incidence of COPD, and other respiratory conditions.

