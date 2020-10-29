Global Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy Market: Emerging Trends, Business Growth Opportunities, Major Driving Factors

Proliferative diabetic retinopathy prevails as leading cause of blindness across industrialized countries worldwide. Although remarkable advancements have been made in the diagnosis and treatment of the disease, several imperative management questions as well as treatment deficiencies continue to persist unanswered. The diabetic pandemic has threatened overwhelming resources and increasing incidences of blindness, which in turn has necessitated the development of actionable programs for diagnosis and treatment of the disease as well as the diseases caused as a consequence of diabetes such as proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

The global proliferative diabetic retinopathy market has been thoroughly analyzed in the latest research report developed by Transparency Market Research, which issues in-depth insights on prominent factors impacting growth of the market. Growth prospects offered in the report are assessed for the period between 2017 and 2026, and the historical analysis on the market has been delivered for the period between 2012 and 2016.

As a consequence of the pandemic of type 2 diabetes, an outbreak of several diabetic complications, particularly diabetic retinopathy is foreseen by several healthcare institutions and pharmaceutical companies across the globe. Among complications of diabetic retinopathy, proliferative diabetic retinopathy has witnessed a relatively more significant surge worldwide. For example, roughly 1.5% adults suffering from diabetes were affected from proliferative diabetic retinopathy in the U.S. in the recent past.

A recently composed research report of Transparency Market Research has envisaged the global market for proliferative diabetic retinopathy to register a high single-digit CAGR through the forecast period (2017-2026). Revenues from treatment of proliferative diabetic retinopathy around the world are poised to reach roughly US$ 1,000 Mn by 2026-end.

The rise in disposable income of consumers, coupled with concerns regarding vision loss has rubbed off on spending by patients for availing necessary treatment of diabetic retinopathy. Availability of advanced technology & minimally invasive laser technique that complements faster recovery time is likely to encourage willingness of patients affected from proliferative diabetic retinopathy in adopting surgical treatments.

Key companies significantly contributing to growth of the global proliferative diabetic retinopathy market include Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited, Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Allergan Plc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck KGaA, Cipla, Ltd., Genentech, Inc. (Roche Holdings), Novartis AG, and Pfizer, Inc.

