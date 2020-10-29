Music Streaming Market | By Solution Type, By Application Type, By Industry Type, By Brand,By Region and Forecast

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Music Streaming Market which has been categorized by market size, growth indicators and encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2019-2026.

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Music Streaming Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2019-2026 based on revenue (USD Million). In 2018, the worldwide GDP stood at USD 84,740.3 Billion as compared to the GDP of USD 80,144.5 Billion in 2017, marked a growth of 5.73% in 2018 over previous year according to the data quoted by International Monetary Fund. This is likely to impel the growth of Music Streaming Market over the period 2019-2026.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Music Streaming Market: Overview

Music streaming refers to transmission of music in compressed form by using internet and retrieved and played as per user’s convenience and time, without downloading. These services do not require additional storage space; it provides access to millions of songs as per user’s choice.

Global Music Streaming Market: Dynamics

Increasing number of internet users and rising adoption of smartphones and laptops across the globe are some major factors expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period.

In addition, increasing digitization and consumer preference towards adoption of advanced consumer electronics products are some other factors expected to further fuel growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Moreover, availability of rare and dormant music as per user’s continence and time is another factor expected to boost growth of the target market over the forecast period. ‘demand and when demanded is acting as a catalyst for the growth of music streaming market.

Music streaming has witnessed an upsurge in the past three years with increasing digitalization and increasing adoption of digital music. As a result of increasing adoption of music streaming, a decline in the market share of downloaded music, in the global digital music market, is witnessed, in terms of value.

In this report, PMR has segmented the global music streaming market on the basis of type of streaming, end-user, content type and region. By type of streaming, the market is sub-segmented into rugged live streaming and on-demand streaming. With the increasing introduction of audio music streaming applications, offering advanced features with its subscription based music streaming applications, end-users across the globe have started adopting on-demand music streaming services.

Global Music Streaming Market Segmentation:

by content type:

Audio streaming

Video streaming

by end user:

Individual

Commercial

By Regional Ananlysis

North America

*U.S.

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*UK

*France

*Italy

*Spain

*Belgium

*Russia

*Netherlands

*Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

*China

*India

*Japan

*Korea

*Singapore

*Malaysia

*Indonesia

*Thailand

*Philippines

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

*Brazil

*Mexico

*Argentina

*Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

*UAE

*Saudi Arabia

*South Africa

*Rest of MEA

This market report provides a detailed analysis of the market by end-users (individual and commercial), streaming service (paid music streaming service and free music streaming service), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Key players involved in the music streaming industry includes Amazon.com, Inc., Apple Inc., Deezer S.A., Gamma Gaana Ltd., Google Play, iHeartMedia, Inc., Inmusik, jango.com, Netease Company, Pandora Media, Inc., Project Panther Bidco Ltd., Reliance Industries Limited, Rhapsody International, Inc., Sirius XM Holdings Inc., Slacker Radio, SoundCloud Limited, Spotify AB, Stingray Digital Group Inc., Tencent, TuneIn, Inc., Univision Communications Inc., VK, and You42 Radio.

Competitive Analysis:

The Music Streaming Market report examines competitive scenario by analyzing key players in the market. The company profiling of leading market players is included in this report with Porter’s five forces analysis and Value Chain analysis. Further, the strategies exercised by the companies for expansion of business through mergers, acquisitions, and other business development measures are discussed in the report. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market.

Key points covered in this report:

*The historical and current data is provided in the report based on which the future projections are made and the industry analysis is performed.

*The import and export details along with consumption value and production capability of every region is mentioned in the report.

*Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth.

*The report provides the clients with the facts and figures about the market on the basis of evaluation of the industry through primary and secondary research methodologies.

The Music Streaming Market report highlight the economy, past and emerging trend of industry, and availability of basic resources. Furthermore, the market report explains development trend, analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Music Streaming Market before evaluating its possibility.

