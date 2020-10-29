Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Market Report 2020-2027 with Major Vendor Landscape and Their Strategies

The global Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) report will deliver a detailed analysis of factors that are affecting the growth of the global market. The provided quantitative and qualitative data in the report is collected through extensive primary and secondary research. The collected data is validated through industry experts and then compiled in the final dispatch report. The global Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) report provides a detailed analysis according to the particular region/countries. It covers the insights of the particular segment according to the country.

The report also provides a consumption and production overview of products that aid players in making strategic business decisions. The analysis also provided in terms of manufacturing cost structure analysis, labor costs, manufacturing expenses, and raw material cost in accordance with the respective market.

The global Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) market report will cover a complete study of the major region/countries such as the US, European Union, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and ROW and the one that accounts major revenue share in the target market and are expected to grow over the forecast period. The data provides detailed insights related to the production and consumption of the product according to the particular region/country.

The provided report covers the detailed value and volume of the product that is used in the end-use industries. It also covers the data on the players that hold the major revenue share in the target market. The company profile section covers the company snapshot providing detailed information of the company i.e. company website, establishment date, headquarters, etc. it also displays the information on the company presence across the globe and their sale according to the region through the pie chart. The detailed overview of the product/service offered by the company is covered in the report.

The report will deliver an overview of the competitive landscape along with the players position in the respective market and also the data related to the top five and the top three major players operating in the market.

Segment by Type, the Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) market is segmented into

Purity 99%

Purity 98%

Other

Segment by Application, the Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) market is segmented into

Chiral Catalysis

Functional Material

Ingredient of Expectorant

Ingredient of Natural Insecticides

Synthetic Fragrances

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Market Share Analysis

Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) business, the date to enter into the Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) market, Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Penta Manufacturing Co.

Flagresso G.M.B.H.

S.C.Terpena S.R.L.

Finetech Industry limited.

Nanjing Chemlin Chemical Co., Ltd.

Conier Chem & Pharma Limited

Pfaltz & Bauer

…

Major Points of Table Of Content

Global Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Market Research Report 2020-2027

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Purity 99%

1.4.3 Purity 98%

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Chiral Catalysis

1.5.3 Functional Material

1.5.4 Ingredient of Expectorant

1.5.5 Ingredient of Natural Insecticides

1.5.6 Synthetic Fragrances

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2), Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Penta Manufacturing Co.

12.1.1 Penta Manufacturing Co. Corporation Information

12.1.2 Penta Manufacturing Co. Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Penta Manufacturing Co. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Penta Manufacturing Co. Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Products Offered

12.1.5 Penta Manufacturing Co. Recent Development

12.2 Flagresso G.M.B.H.

12.2.1 Flagresso G.M.B.H. Corporation Information

12.2.2 Flagresso G.M.B.H. Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Flagresso G.M.B.H. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Flagresso G.M.B.H. Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Products Offered

12.2.5 Flagresso G.M.B.H. Recent Development

12.3 S.C.Terpena S.R.L.

12.3.1 S.C.Terpena S.R.L. Corporation Information

12.3.2 S.C.Terpena S.R.L. Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 S.C.Terpena S.R.L. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 S.C.Terpena S.R.L. Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Products Offered

12.3.5 S.C.Terpena S.R.L. Recent Development

12.4 Finetech Industry limited.

12.4.1 Finetech Industry limited. Corporation Information

12.4.2 Finetech Industry limited. Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Finetech Industry limited. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Finetech Industry limited. Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Products Offered

12.4.5 Finetech Industry limited. Recent Development

12.5 Nanjing Chemlin Chemical Co., Ltd.

12.5.1 Nanjing Chemlin Chemical Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.5.2 Nanjing Chemlin Chemical Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Nanjing Chemlin Chemical Co., Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Nanjing Chemlin Chemical Co., Ltd. Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Products Offered

12.5.5 Nanjing Chemlin Chemical Co., Ltd. Recent Development

12.6 Conier Chem & Pharma Limited

12.6.1 Conier Chem & Pharma Limited Corporation Information

12.6.2 Conier Chem & Pharma Limited Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Conier Chem & Pharma Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Conier Chem & Pharma Limited Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Products Offered

12.6.5 Conier Chem & Pharma Limited Recent Development

12.7 Pfaltz & Bauer

12.7.1 Pfaltz & Bauer Corporation Information

12.7.2 Pfaltz & Bauer Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Pfaltz & Bauer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Pfaltz & Bauer Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Products Offered

12.7.5 Pfaltz & Bauer Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

