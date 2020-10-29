COVID-19 Update: Global Real Estate Portfolio Management Software Solution Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR with Top players: Buildium, FreshBooks, RealPage, Appfolio, TenantCloud, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “Real Estate Portfolio Management Software Solution Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Real Estate Portfolio Management Software Solution market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Real Estate Portfolio Management Software Solution industry. Growth of the overall Real Estate Portfolio Management Software Solution market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Real Estate Portfolio Management Software Solution Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Real Estate Portfolio Management Software Solution industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Real Estate Portfolio Management Software Solution market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Buildium

FreshBooks

RealPage

Appfolio

TenantCloud

ARGUS Enterprise

ARCHIBUS Enterprise

VTS

Juniper Square

CoStar Investment Analysis

Oracle

MRI Investment Management

LeaseEagle. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Real Estate Portfolio Management Software Solution market is segmented into

On Premise

Cloud based Based on Application Real Estate Portfolio Management Software Solution market is segmented into

Application A

Application B