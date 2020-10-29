Infusion Pumps and Accessories Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis by Regions, Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast

Global Infusion Pumps and Accessories Market industry valued approximately USD 6.7 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Infusion pumps are those medical devices which are used to deliver medications and fluids into patient’s body in controlled manner. These are designed according to the applications; in case of stationary use, the device is placed at patient bedside, and for ambulatory use these are designed as mobile devices.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Product:

*Device & Pumps

o Syringe Infusion Pumps

o Insulin Infusion Pumps

o Volumetric Infusion Pumps

o Ambulatory Infusion Pumps

o Patient Controlled Analgesia Pumps

o Implantable Infusion Pumps

o Enteral Infusion Pumps

*Accessories & Disposables

o Infusion Catheters

o Valves

o IV Sets

o Cannulas

o Tubing

o Needles

o Other

Application:

*Diabetes

*Gastroenterology

*Analgesia & Pain Management

*Chemotherapy

*Pediatrics & Neonatology

End-Use:

*Hospitals

*Home Care

*Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs)

*Others

Regions:

*North America

o U.S.

o Canada

*Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

*Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

*Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

*Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are; Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius SE & Co., Smiths Medical, Johnson & Johnson, Becton, Dickinson and Company, ICU Medical, Inc., CME Medical UK Limited, Moog, Inc., and Terumo Corporation. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Infusion Pumps and Accessories Market Study:

*Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

*Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

*Venture capitalists

*Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

*Third-party knowledge providers

*Investment bankers

*Investors

