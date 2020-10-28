Europe Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market Analysis, Recent Trends and Regional Growth Forecast by Types, Impact on Europe Market of COVID-19 Research up to 2028

There was a growth of about 41.3% in the number of persons employed as ICT specialists during the period 2008-2018, which was about 12 times as high as the corresponding increase (3.4%) for total employment.

The Europe Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market is anticipated to observe steady growth with many changes in the methods of production and pattern of employment in ICTs within the European Union (EU).

The Europe Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market is anticipated to observe steady growth with many changes in the methods of production and pattern of employment in ICTs within the European Union (EU).Europe had the highest internet usage rates with about 82.5 percent of individuals in Europe using the internet as of 2019 according to International Telecommunication Union (ITU). As of 2019, the internet has penetrated and covered about 84.9 percent of the male population and about 80.3 percent of the female population. Internet access is available to about 86.5 percent of the European households and around 78 percent of European households own a computer. Further, about 18.8 inhabitants out of 100 inhabitants in Europe on an average used DSL internet subscriptions.Europe registered the highest bandwidth usage for every internet user which was 211 kilobit per second as of 2019. About 99.7 for every 100 inhabitants were covered by a mobile-cellular network. Similarly, the population covered by a 3G mobile network was 99.1 per 100 inhabitants.

The European Union (EU) witnessed a growth in the number of ICT specialists by 39.1 percent in 2018, registering an increase of six times higher as the increase for total employment. About 2/3rds of the ICT specialists amounting to 63.1 percent had a tertiary level of education in the European Union. About 3.9 percent of the total workforce in the EU in 2018 comprised of ICT specialists. Finland recorded the highest relative share of total workforce employed as ICT specialists with 182,000 persons representing 7.2% of the total employment. During 2008-2018, the growth in the number of persons employed as ICT specialists was about 41.3% which was close to 12 times as high as the corresponding increase for total employment. Nearly half of Europeans (46%) use the internet for calling that is an increase of 20 percent from the previous year and 40 percent increase as compared to 2013.

To provide better understanding of internal and external marketing factors, the multi-dimensional analytical tools such as SWOT and PESTEL analysis have been implemented in the Europe Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market report. Moreover, the report consists of market segmentation, CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate), BPS analysis, Y-o-Y growth (%), Porter’s five force model, absolute $ opportunity and anticipated cost structure of the market.

